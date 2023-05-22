Hold the phone! Jacaranda Day captured by the Huawei P60 Pro is back with more music you love

Today two major brands Huawei and Jacaranda FM announced their collaboration for one of the most popular entertainment events on the music festival calendar - Jacaranda Day 2023.

Jacaranda Day captured by Huawei P60 Pro will take place at Idle Wild Country Estate, Centurion, Saturday, 12 August 2023 and tickets are available from www.jacarandafm.com. Adult tickets will cost R250pp, children under 13 may enter for R150pp, and family groups (2 x adults and 2 x children) will cost R700 per family to attend.

“What an event to look forward to! Collaboration and not mere sponsorship is what we’ve come to expect from prominent industry players. A powerhouse communications technology brand like Huawei collaborating with a radio station as beloved as Jacaranda FM, is going to set the barometer for family-friendly music events in Gauteng. Wait till you see the line-up!” comments Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM.

Huawei and Jacaranda FM have put together the best music festival line-up of 12 world-class musicians:

Refentse



Goodluck



Matthew Mole



Mafikizolo



Demi Lee



Martin Bester



DJ Kent



Rob Forbes



Early B



Prime Circle



Karlien Van Jaarsveld



Jo Black

Mr Jun Sun, general manager Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa says: “This new collaboration with Jacaranda FM beautifully highlights how technology and music connect people. Huawei is all about understanding our consumers and their lifestyles. Music is a very important part of our everyday lives. Being able to bring South Africa’s top entertainment acts to our consumers is very important to Huawei. We are very excited to partner with Jacaranda FM and look forward to sharing this event with our consumers.”

Jacaranda Day captured by Huawei P60 Pro is the perfect family-friendly festival that celebrates the array of beautiful languages and genres of what Mzansi has to offer through music. Gates open at 10am, the show starts at 11am and ends at 8.30pm.

After five years of taking a break, Jacaranda Day captured by Huawei P60 Pro will be the hottest concert of the year.



