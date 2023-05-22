Industries

Africa


Dentsu Africa come out on top at the 2023 Pitcher Awards

22 May 2023
Issued by: Dentsu
Dentsu Africa have once again pulled out all the stops at the 6th edition of the much-anticipated Pitcher Awards, walking away with 32 awards this past Saturday, 20 May 2023. These annual awards are an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate African creativity at its best, showcasing the likes of print, film, audio, outdoor, PR, entertainment, digital and creative media that have been created, released, or implemented on African soil.
Dentsu Africa come out on top at the 2023 Pitcher Awards

Out of an extensive list of agencies and some fierce competition, Dentsu Creative Nigeria were honoured to be awarded Creative Digital Agency of the Year, silver for the Media Agency of the Year Award and bronze for the Advertising Agency of the Year Award with the highest aggregate points across all the categories, respectively.

Dentsu Creative Nigeria also brought home a Grand Prix Award in the Digital Category for Social Media Campaigns.

Emeka Okeke, CEO of Dentsu Nigeria, commented, “These prestigious awards are a testament to the unwavering commitment and relentless pursuit of excellence that our network represents. These awards have confirmed our ability to turn challenges into opportunities, transform visions into realities, and a proof that with determination and a shared purpose, we can achieve a lot more.”

Stopping at nothing, Dentsu also received four Gold Awards in the Channel categories under Influencers and Brand Ambassadors and Use of Media.

Dentsu was further delighted to walk away with an additional 10 Silver and 14 Bronze Awards, adding a total of 32 awards to our collection. Find the full list of winners here.

Dawn Rowlands, CEO for Dentsu Africa, had this to say: “We are honoured to collaborate regionally on an esteemed Pan-African platform and with clients that are aligned with our vision and are committed to creating African solutions for uniquely African challenges. These awards are testament to our dedication to creating work which will connect with our African consumers, creating a deeper connection to our client’s brands and to showcase what we, as Africans, are capable of through radical collaboration."

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
