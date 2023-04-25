Industries

Africa


Media shake up as Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson leave news stations

25 Apr 2023
US news anchor Don Lemon has been fired by CNN after 17 years at the station. His departure coincides with far-right host Tucker Carlson who left Fox News on Monday.
Don Lemon has been fired. Source: Screenshot.
Don Lemon has been fired. Source: Screenshot.

According to a statement he released, Lemon found out from his agent that he was allegedly fired without being informed.

17 year service

CNN and Don have parted ways,” the network said in a statement.“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”

CNN has denied his statement and says it is “inaccurate”.

Critics

Both anchors have faced scrutiny over the years by critics. In an incident earlier this year, Lemon was under scrutiny for remarking on-air that presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not "in her prime" due to her being 51. Lemon has had other controversies which have led to critics calling him a misogynist. He once asked political analyst SE Cup if she had “mommy brain”.

The news anchor joined CNN in September 2006, Lemon previously anchored the prime-time show Don Lemon Tonight before joining CNN This Morning.

He gained substantial recognition during Donald Trump's presidency for his unreserved commentary on the former president’s falsehoods.

Meanwhile Carlson was condemned by the White House about his deceptive depiction of the US Capitol riot. A critique which reports say led to Fox owner Rupert Murdoch deciding on his removal.

