The Wan-Ifra digital media finalists have been named with South Africa dominating the categories.

Source: © Pixabay pexels The Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa finalists have been announced

Netwerk24 leds the way with six finalists followed closely by News24 together with Daily Maverick with five finalists each. Food for Mzansi boasts four finalists and Mail & Guardian one.

The winners will be announced on 13 April.