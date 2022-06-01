Industries

    Interpreting data to drive dynamic creative

    1 Jun 2022
    Using dynamic creative in advertising - whether radio, Out of Hime (OOH) or TV - allows a brand to speak to its audience in the way that they want, providing consumers with more reactive and relevant content.
    Supplied: From left: Angela Franken, campaign manager; Irina Vlad, MD and Bianca Uys, commercial director.
    Supplied: From left: Angela Franken, campaign manager; Irina Vlad, MD and Bianca Uys, commercial director.

    With the upsurge of global brands entering the South African market, and vying for prime marketing space with local competitors, the advertising industry looks to grow upwards of R48bn by the end of 2023.

    Showing a fixed growth rate since 2017, OOH advertising continues to attract a higher percentage share of advertising spend in the country, compared to other segments such as print.

    Mass media, and specifically radio as a medium, also continues to remain strong in terms of reach with almost half of the population - 22.4 million listeners – tuning in on an average day across the country.

    How do brands elevate themselves to reach their target audience? “In a highly congested and competitive advertising market, targeted awareness through dynamic creative is key,” Irina Vlad, managing director at Ivie Media.

    “Dynamic creative as a principle is all about relevance, and relevance is all about personalisation,” she says.

    Personalisation through data


    Traditionally, platforms like OOH have been known to enable a brand to tell a story. With with dynamic creative, the story or message can be tailored to the moment, the location and the context.

    In radio, this is achieved by making sure advertising creative matches the hour and audience it is flighted to on air.

    “Accumulating, interpreting and utilising data is the golden thread of any successful advertising campaign,” says Bianca Uys, Commercial Director at Ivie Media.

    “If a brand is adapting or building their strategy based on their customer insights, wants and needs, they’ll be creating awareness in the right place, at the right time and with the right people; essentially ensuring their invaluable marketing spend is used wisely,” adds Uys

    “Personalisation is achieved through data-driven strategy,” adds Vlad.

    A relatively new agency having launched in 2020 during the global pandemic, Ivie Media is a 100% women-owned boutique media agency.
    advertising, media planning, Relevance, personalisation

