Cholera death toll climbs to 32

9 Jun 2023
The cholera death toll has now risen to 32 after a woman from Parys, Free State, succumbed to the waterborne disease.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The Free State Department of Health on Thursday, 8 June, identified the deceased as a 42-year-old female, who was admitted at Boitumelo Hospital in Kroonstad.

“The patient is confirmed to have died and thereafter laboratory tests confirmed that the death is attributable to cholera.”

The Free State health member of the executive council, Mathabo Leeto, has sent her condolences to the family, while the officials from her department visited the family yesterday to break the news.

“The department would like to take this opportunity to urge the public to believe information about causes of death that are confirmed by laboratory tests and not opinions that are not scientifically supported by facts," Leeto said.

On Thursday, the National Department of Health said Gauteng accounts for more deaths following the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

Gauteng has recorded 29 deaths, with one in Mpumalanga and two in the Free State.

The waterborne disease has spread to the other provinces, with the North West reporting three infections and one each in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“The Department of Health continues to make a clarion call for all people to continue washing their hands and boiling water before they can consume it. If anyone experiences any slight symptoms of diarrhoea, they must please go to our health facilities to get help as a matter of urgency.”

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: cholera, sanitation, Department of Health, Hammanskraal, hand washing



Source: Twitter/@SAgovnews
Ramaphosa schedules visit to Hammanskraal in response to cholera outbreak23 hours ago
Source: ©tanialerro -
SA consumers called to comment on draft food labelling regulations24 May 2023
Source: Reuters.
South Africans blame City of Tshwane as cholera cases rise23 May 2023
Source: Supplied.
UK social investment firm launches BrightFlag Healthcare24 Apr 2023
Source: Reuters.
South Africa reports first death due to cholera as cases rise to five24 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters.
Malawi cholera death toll crosses 1,300: health official14 Feb 2023
Source: .
South Africa records two imported cholera cases6 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters.
Cholera death toll passes 1,000 in Malawi as outbreak spreads25 Jan 2023

