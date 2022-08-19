IAS Agency Credentials award once again part of the prestigious Assegai Awards for 2022

The IAS then relaunched the award in 2020 in conjunction with the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) which host the Assegai Awards. Once again, the aim of the award is to recognise an agency’s credentials set – written credentials document as well as the agency culture reel – within the various agency discipline types e.g. creative, digital, PR, media and design in South Africa.

According to Johanna McDowell, the CEO of IAS: “This award will only be judged by marketers and not other agencies or journalists. We want to put agency credentials in front of as many marketers as we can in order to create opportunities for those agencies.” The IAS will also ensure that at least two international intermediaries as well as the IAS directors are part of the judging panel for this award.

In addition, this year, entries will be encouraged from agencies in the rest of Africa and the Middle East. “We look forward to working with the Assegais, as their sphere of influence increases into the African continent. This coincides perfectly with the IAS’s recent expansion into other parts of Africa,” concludes McDowell. The closing date for entries is 31 August. The IAS Agency Credentials Award falls under the Honours category. All details can be found on the Assegai Awards website: Entries – DMA Assegai Awards.

Comments David Dickens, CEO of the DMASA: “It was a natural fit that we should include a Credentials Award into our categories of awards for agencies in the Assegai programme in 2016. We are very pleased that the IAS is once again partnering with us for this important award.”

The Assegai Awards are hosted in association with the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa. A DMASA Assegai Award is a mark of victory in direct marketing excellence. Johanna McDowell will also be a judge at this year’s awards acknowledging entries that deliver exceptional results.

The DMASA has been hosting Southern Africa’s premier integrated IDM awards annually for the past 24 years. The Assegai Awards annually showcase the direct marketing industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year. Exceptional campaign results will be showcased and rewarded at the upcoming awards evening.



