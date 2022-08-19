Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingIncubetaDMASAHellopeterFlow CommunicationsHKLMTopco MediaLocation BankBrandFusionUrban Brew StudiosJoe PublicTractor OutdoorPrimedia BroadcastingDigital School of MarketingOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Paid Media Specialist City of London, Great Britain (UK)
  • Junior - Mid Copy Editor Stellenbosch
  • Sales Development Representative Cape Town
  • Direct Marketing Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    IAS Agency Credentials award once again part of the prestigious Assegai Awards for 2022

    19 Aug 2022
    Issued by: DMASA
    The Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards in conjunction with the IAS introduced a new award category into the 2016 awards programme - the IAS Agency Credentials Award. The award received some interest with entries in 2016 and the first winner announced that year, being Promise agency.
    IAS Agency Credentials award once again part of the prestigious Assegai Awards for 2022

    The IAS then relaunched the award in 2020 in conjunction with the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) which host the Assegai Awards. Once again, the aim of the award is to recognise an agency’s credentials set – written credentials document as well as the agency culture reel – within the various agency discipline types e.g. creative, digital, PR, media and design in South Africa.

    According to Johanna McDowell, the CEO of IAS: “This award will only be judged by marketers and not other agencies or journalists. We want to put agency credentials in front of as many marketers as we can in order to create opportunities for those agencies.” The IAS will also ensure that at least two international intermediaries as well as the IAS directors are part of the judging panel for this award.

    In addition, this year, entries will be encouraged from agencies in the rest of Africa and the Middle East. “We look forward to working with the Assegais, as their sphere of influence increases into the African continent. This coincides perfectly with the IAS’s recent expansion into other parts of Africa,” concludes McDowell. The closing date for entries is 31 August. The IAS Agency Credentials Award falls under the Honours category. All details can be found on the Assegai Awards website: Entries – DMA Assegai Awards.

    Comments David Dickens, CEO of the DMASA: “It was a natural fit that we should include a Credentials Award into our categories of awards for agencies in the Assegai programme in 2016. We are very pleased that the IAS is once again partnering with us for this important award.”

    The Assegai Awards are hosted in association with the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa. A DMASA Assegai Award is a mark of victory in direct marketing excellence. Johanna McDowell will also be a judge at this year’s awards acknowledging entries that deliver exceptional results.

    The DMASA has been hosting Southern Africa’s premier integrated IDM awards annually for the past 24 years. The Assegai Awards annually showcase the direct marketing industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year. Exceptional campaign results will be showcased and rewarded at the upcoming awards evening.

    NextOptions
    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
    Read more: Johanna McDowell, IAS, Assegai Awards, DMASA, David Dickens

    Related

    Impressive total of 56 judges for the Assegai Awards 2022
    DMASAImpressive total of 56 judges for the Assegai Awards 202222 hours ago
    Assegai Awards 2022 - Get your entries in
    DMASAAssegai Awards 2022 - Get your entries in1 day ago
    Source:
    Right ecosystem needed for marketing revolution3 days ago
    Source: © rawpixel Is the age-old billable hours system starting to give way to the rise of ‘output-based costing? It might be the case
    Output-based costing: An alternative to billable hours for agencies?28 Jul 2022
    Entries open 30 June for an unforgettable Assegai and Echos Awards collaborative season
    DMASAEntries open 30 June for an unforgettable Assegai and Echos Awards collaborative season30 Jun 2022
    Source: © rawpixel The Agency Scopen has revealed some key trends in the SA agency market
    Key marketing and media agency trends in South Africa13 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz