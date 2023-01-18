Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Insight SurveyMultiChoiceMediaHeads 360DentsuMeltwaterBroad MediaGrapevine CommunicationsSo InteractiveClockworkJacaranda FMKantarEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyHavas JohannesburgTractor OutdoorHOT 102.7FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Opinion South Africa

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


4 digital advertising mistakes to avoid

18 Jan 2023
JG BezuidenhoutBy: JG Bezuidenhout
Digital advertising is a huge part of marketing, which is why digital advertising mistakes are so prevalent with many marketers making these mistakes without even realising it.
JG Bezuidenhout, COO, Offernet London, highlights 4 digital advertising mistakes marketers make...
JG Bezuidenhout, COO, Offernet London, highlights 4 digital advertising mistakes marketers make...

These digital ad mistakes include over-targeting, measuring the wrong metrics and using a poorly designed landing page (among other things). By identifying these digital advertising pitfalls you can avoid wasted spend in your budget.

Digital advertising pitfalls

  1. Stop over targeting

    2. When marketers over-target or "Spray and pray", they face the risk of wasting your marketing budget on inefficient impressions.

    There are many ways digital marketers can make less intelligent decisions when targeting a demographic. There are consequences are sending ads to people who have no interest in the product or service being offered, using irrelevant keywords or paying too much attention to social media followers instead of customers.

    Advertising to people who are not interested in what you offer is completely fruitless for both the marketer and the consumer. When targeting a specific audience, it is important to pinpoint exactly the type of customer you are aiming at and what they want to get out of your service or product.

    Look at those customers already following your account and see what they like or dislike about the product or service offered by studying their social media profiles with tools such as Social Blade or the Offernet Touchpoint platform.

    The digital advertising pitfall of using irrelevant search keywords in search campaigns is another mistake to avoid. Keyword and negative keyword research and selection is a very important part of digital ad campaigns since they determine the quality of traffic you receive from search engines like Google, Bing and Yahoo.

    For example, suppose your digital ad campaign targets users searching for car insurance. In that case, it will be useless to use keywords such as 'cheap windscreen repair' because those people have no interest in what you're offering at the moment. If they want cheap windscreen repair services, then they will seek them out, so doing this digital advertising mistake would be futile for both parties.

    Winslow Schalkwyk, content and strategy leader at Rapt Creative asks if a brand advertised, and no one commented or interacted on the campaign on soical media, did the brand really advertise?
    #BizTrends2023: 3 social media trends impacting brands and advertising

    By 10 Jan 2023

  2. Know how to measure success

    3. Social media marketing is important for any business, but if marketers do not know how to measure its effectiveness properly, they are better off spending their money elsewhere.

    One digital advertising pitfall marketers often make is focusing too much on follower numbers. This digital marketing mistake means they are more concerned with growing their account numbers than converting social media followers into paying customers.

    Suppose a company creates an account for the sole purpose of digital advertising. In that case, this digital error will be obvious to users, who will then unfollow or mute the account and follow other pages that make their digital advertising experience better.

    Focusing on follower numbers is a digital marketing risk because social media accounts with small amounts of followers can be very active without gaining many real customers. Follower counts are also highly affected by bots, which you don't want to attract if digital advertising is the main purpose for having a social media account.

  3. Improve your landing page

    4. Design your landing page in a way that meets the needs of the target group you want to reach. Ensure that every detail is relevant and useful for people who are looking for what you offer so they'll be more likely to sign up or purchase, not get distracted by superfluous information, and experience frustration.

    Mobile users now interact with websites more than desktop and tablet users combined. Advertisers should ensure all images and text are responsive and use call-to-action buttons that are TAP properly positioned and sized.

    Tito Ribeiro, strategical content, networks, and digital transformation specialist discusses digital trends for 2023
    7 digital trends and what they mean for 2023

    By 11 Jan 2023

  4. Re-market to past website visitors

    5. Re-market to prospects who have visited your landing page and assessed the page but not converted. This will give a final chance to convert those visitors that have already interacted with the company's branding for them to go through with the conversion after more thought.

Preventing these digital marketing errors will lead your efforts in a better direction. If you're digital advertising and marketing savvy, digital mistakes are less likely to happen.

NextOptions
JG Bezuidenhout
JG Bezuidenhout's articles

About JG Bezuidenhout

JG Bezuidenhout is a forward-thinking solutionist who is passionate about big data and technology, specifically in the field of advertising. He uses machine learning and a progressive approach to model human talent and solve problems within organisations to drive revenue growth through data-driven methodologies. JG is also a co-founder of Offernet and leads the Offernet Advisory team.
Read more: digital, digital advertising, keywords, JG Bezuidenhout

Related

#BizTrends2023: Digital transformation at the heart of 2023
#BizTrends2023: Digital transformation at the heart of 20231 day ago
Justin Beswick asks if content writers and copywiters need to take heed of AI?
#BizTrends2023: Will AI make content writing a process of the past?13 Jan 2023
Tito Ribeiro, strategical content, networks, and digital transformation specialist discusses digital trends for 2023
7 digital trends and what they mean for 202311 Jan 2023
Scott Thwaites. Source: Supplied.
#BizTrends2023: Digital players see golden opportunity in community commerce10 Jan 2023
R17 Academy class. Source: Supplied.
R17 Ventures launches graduate programme9 Jan 2023
Source: © Cup of Couple WPP has acquired Fenom Digital to join WPP’s global commerce capability within Wunderman Thompson
WPP increases global commerce capability through Fenom Digital acquisition6 Jan 2023
Source:
Shopping: how retailers are using the latest technology to boost in-store spending30 Dec 2022
How to use digital signage to your advantage during peak shopping seasons
LGHow to use digital signage to your advantage during peak shopping seasons22 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz