BizTrends2023: 3 Social media trends impacting brands and advertising

If a tree falls in the forest, and no one recorded it and posted it on social media, did it really fall? Or, if a brand advertised, and no one commented on the campaign or recorded themselves interacting with the brand and posted it on social media, did the brand really advertise?

That’s the impact of social media on advertising in 2022, and light years away from the days of MySpace and the 2004 birth of Facebook.

Social media has become an integral part of people’s lives. So much so that the first thing most of us do on waking is reach for our phones to see what’s trending on TikTok, who has posted what on Instagram, or be reminded about just who is celebrating their birthday that day.

As advertisers, especially as strategists, it’s important to be agile and stay on top of what’s trending in this ever-changing world of social media. If 2022 has taught us anything, it is that the tide can change at any time.

As exhibit 1 I give you the world’s reaction to Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and brands everywhere being unsure of what to do on the platform in the wake.

Three social media trends you can’t overlook for 2023