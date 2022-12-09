New York Festivals releases 2022 AME report

The New York Festivals AME Awards has released the 2022 AME Report, a two-tiered ranking report of some of the world's most successful agencies and brands.

The AME Agency Report honours agencies that have produced cutting-edge and measurably effective creative work on behalf of prominent advertisers. The AME Brand Report recognises risk-taking brands that approved game-changing work that contributed to the brand's position on the AME ranking report.

Top-scoring campaigns for 2022 improved brand awareness, engaged consumers and succeeded in driving results for global brands. Global agencies earning a place on the AME Agency Report employed first-of-its-kind technology, crowdsourcing, omnichannel marketing, media-led engagement, OOH activations, branded entertainment, experiential marketing, gamification, influencer-led campaigns, guerilla marketing, and donation-driven-initiatives to improve brand relevance, create contextual engagement, achieve growth, and deliver stunning bottom-line results.

The UAE Government Media Office led both the AME Agency and Brand Report with an unprecedented dual honour, achieving the top rank on both the Agency and Brand Report. This is the first time in the history of the AME Report that an agency/brand earned the number one spot on both reports earning the highest number of points for their innovative and results-driven campaigns that include “The Warm Winter Livestream,” “The Donation Plate,” and “A Winter Through My Eyes.”

Zulu Alpha Kilo Canada’s creative and effective work saw the agency rise to the second rank on this year’s AME Report. A robust number of campaigns including “The Micropedia of Microaggressions” “Come and Glow,” “Orders of Sacrifice” and “Tough Turban” earned top scores resulting in multiple AME Awards,

“We’ve always believed in the power of ideas to create game-changing results for clients. We are thrilled to learn that our work has been recognized in equal measure for its creativity and effectiveness,” said Zak Mroueh, chief creative officer and founder, Zulu Alpha Kilo.

2022 AME Agency Report

UAE Government Media Office Zulu Alpha Kilo Seven.One AdFactory / Creative House / White Rabbit Budapest / WallDecaux AMVBBDO United Kingdom Havas Middle East ALMA DDB Energy BBDO Saatchi & Saatchi MEA Special New Zealand Leo Burnett Group Manil

2022 AME Brand Report

The 2022 AME Brand Report honours risk-taking global brands for their innovative and strategic campaigns that delivered measurable results. Brands approved game-changing strategies, utilised first-of-its-kind technology, shined a spotlight on diversity and inclusion, partnered with influencers, rallied on behalf of those less fortunate, embraced social marketing, created unique partnerships, went head to head with environmental challenges, and created new ways to support communities.

UAE Government Media Office Flutwein adidas Extra Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand/Pepsi/Sheba* McDonalds / Black Business and Professional Association, Toronto Metropolitan University’s Diversity Institute, Canadian Congress on Inclusive Diversity and Workplace Equity, and Pride at Work* Hondao Senior Citizen's Welfare Foundation Harry Rosen Pfaff Harley-Davidson Fenty Beauty

*Tie in brand rank

All 2022 AME award-winning entries were determined by the AME grand jury. The results of these jury panels determine an entry’s score and its placement within the AME annual rankings brief.

To view the entire 2022 AME Report (Agency and Brand), go here.