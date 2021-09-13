Gerety Awards announces Global Agency and Network of the Year

The Gerety Awards have announced the winning work that earned the programmes' top honours for its 2021 competition.
The 2021 Agency of the Year is Cossette and the Network of the Year goes to McCann Worldgroup.
Cosette’s award-winning work
“We’re thrilled to be named Agency of the Year at this year’s Gerety Awards,” says Peter Ignazi, Global chief creative officer at Cossette. “The common thread that weaves all of this work together is humanity: the special bond of friendship, the resiliency of sick children and their families, and the quiet compassion that comes from speaking your truth — these campaigns resonate because they reflect parts of our shared human existence back at us. To have that recognised by a trailblazing all-female jury is an honour.”
Cossette is awarded agency of the year with one Gold, two Silver, one Bronze and five Shortlisted works, which included:
- Gold: Health Cut; SickKids Moms Vs. Hard Days, SickKids Foundation, Get Better Gifts
- Silver: Communication Cut; SickKids Moms Vs. Hard Days, SickKids Foundation, Get Better Gifts
- Silver: Health Cut; SickKids Vs. This is Why, SickKids Foundation, Children's Hospital
- Bronze: Communication Cut; SickKids Vs. This is Why, SickKids Foundation, Children's Hospital
- Shortlist: Work For Good Cut; SickKids Moms Vs. Hard Days, SickKids Foundation, Get Better Gifts
- Shortlist: Communication Cut; Friends Wanted, McDonald's Canada
- Shortlist: Experience Cut; The Speech, Nabs
- Shortlist: Health Cut; The Speech, Nabs
- Shortlist: Media Cut; The Speech, Nabs
McCann’s award-winning work
“We are honoured to be recognised as Network of the Year at the Gerety Awards, which focus on redefining creative benchmarks through awarding not only the best in advertising, but the work that resonates with the world’s most powerful consumers,” said Bill Kolb, chairman and CEO, McCann Worldgroup. “We’re especially proud to receive this recognition from an all-female power jury as our network prides itself on inclusivity and making an impact through helping brands earn a meaningful role in people’s lives. I want to thank our diverse and talented creative teams, as well as our brave and risk-taking clients, for working with us to produce work that moves their businesses forward.”
McCann Worldgroup was awarded network of the year with one Grand Prix, three Gold, nine Silver, three Bronze and seven shortlisted works from 33 different agencies:
- Grand Prix: Experience Cut, The Birth of Gaming Tourism-Xbox / Microsoft; McCann London, Craft London, Momentum London and MRM London
- Gold: Health Cut, Cycle By Freda - Freda; McCann Madrid
- Gold: Entertainment Cut, Fortnite Stadium - Verizon; R/GA New York and Momentum Worldwide/New York
- Silver: Works For Good Cut, Rooftop Farms-Knorr; FP7 McCann Menat Cairo
- Silver: Works For Good Cut, The Bread Exam-Spinneys Supermarkets and Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation; McCann Paris, McCann Health London, FP7 McCann Menat Dubai, McCann Worldgroup Dusseldorf, Weber Shandwick London, Weber Shandwick Istanbul and Weber Shandwick Frankfurt
- Silver: Innovation Cut, SafeWaze2Shop-Mastercard; McCann Poland and McCann Canada
- Silver: Communication Cut, Sponsor of Cancelled Events-ROM; MRM Bucharest
- Bronze: Pharma Cut, The CO2 Inhaler-AstraZeneca; McCann Health New York
- Bronze: Pharma Cut, Blood Drive Thru-Chevrolet; WMcCann São Paulo, Commonwealth//McCann Sao Paulo, Commonwealth//McCann Bogota & McCann Health New Jersey
- Bronze: Media Cut, Go Near: Celebrating Local Travel Only On Airbnb - Airbnb; Weber Shandwick Los Angeles
- Shortlist; Communication Cut, Xbox/Microsoft; Made From Dreams: 215 McCann San Francisco
- Shortlist: Communication Cut, Everybody In-General Motors; Commonwealth//McCann Detroit, McCann Detroit, Momentum Worldwide/New York, MRM Detroit & Weber Shandwick Detroit
- Shortlist: Craft Cut, Unmasked Beauty-Sonatel; McCann Dakar
- Shortlist: Entertainment Cut, 3 Bar Superstar-Adidas & JD Sports; McCann London & Momentum London
- Shortlist: Entertainment Cut, Lessons of Worth-L'Oréal Paris; McCann Paris
- Shortlist: Communication Cut, Mahou4Ever-Mahou/San Miguel; MRM Worldwide Spain
Gerety Awards cofounder, Lucía Ongay, concludes, “When defining the greatest in advertising through the female lens we have a responsibility to celebrate only the very best. Advertisers who want to know how to target the world’s most powerful consumers need to look no further than the Gerety winners list”.