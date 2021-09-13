Gerety Awards announces Global Agency and Network of the Year

The Gerety Awards have announced the winning work that earned the programmes' top honours for its 2021 competition.

Cosette’s award-winning work

Gold: Health Cut; SickKids Moms Vs. Hard Days, SickKids Foundation, Get Better Gifts

Silver: Communication Cut; SickKids Moms Vs. Hard Days, SickKids Foundation, Get Better Gifts

Silver: Health Cut; SickKids Vs. This is Why, SickKids Foundation, Children's Hospital

Bronze: Communication Cut; SickKids Vs. This is Why, SickKids Foundation, Children's Hospital

Shortlist: Work For Good Cut; SickKids Moms Vs. Hard Days, SickKids Foundation, Get Better Gifts

Shortlist: Communication Cut; Friends Wanted, McDonald's Canada

Shortlist: Experience Cut; The Speech, Nabs

Shortlist: Health Cut; The Speech, Nabs

Shortlist: Media Cut; The Speech, Nabs

McCann’s award-winning work

Grand Prix: Experience Cut, The Birth of Gaming Tourism-Xbox / Microsoft; McCann London, Craft London, Momentum London and MRM London

Gold: Health Cut, Cycle By Freda - Freda; McCann Madrid

Gold: Entertainment Cut, Fortnite Stadium - Verizon; R/GA New York and Momentum Worldwide/New York

Silver: Works For Good Cut, Rooftop Farms-Knorr; FP7 McCann Menat Cairo

Silver: Works For Good Cut, The Bread Exam-Spinneys Supermarkets and Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation; McCann Paris, McCann Health London, FP7 McCann Menat Dubai, McCann Worldgroup Dusseldorf, Weber Shandwick London, Weber Shandwick Istanbul and Weber Shandwick Frankfurt

Silver: Innovation Cut, SafeWaze2Shop-Mastercard; McCann Poland and McCann Canada

Silver: Communication Cut, Sponsor of Cancelled Events-ROM; MRM Bucharest

Bronze: Pharma Cut, The CO2 Inhaler-AstraZeneca; McCann Health New York

Bronze: Pharma Cut, Blood Drive Thru-Chevrolet; WMcCann São Paulo, Commonwealth//McCann Sao Paulo, Commonwealth//McCann Bogota & McCann Health New Jersey

Bronze: Media Cut, Go Near: Celebrating Local Travel Only On Airbnb - Airbnb; Weber Shandwick Los Angeles

Shortlist; Communication Cut, Xbox/Microsoft; Made From Dreams: 215 McCann San Francisco

Shortlist: Communication Cut, Everybody In-General Motors; Commonwealth//McCann Detroit, McCann Detroit, Momentum Worldwide/New York, MRM Detroit & Weber Shandwick Detroit

Shortlist: Craft Cut, Unmasked Beauty-Sonatel; McCann Dakar

Shortlist: Entertainment Cut, 3 Bar Superstar-Adidas & JD Sports; McCann London & Momentum London

Shortlist: Entertainment Cut, Lessons of Worth-L'Oréal Paris; McCann Paris

Shortlist: Communication Cut, Mahou4Ever-Mahou/San Miguel; MRM Worldwide Spain

The 2021 Agency of the Year is Cossette and the Network of the Year goes to McCann Worldgroup.“We’re thrilled to be named Agency of the Year at this year’s Gerety Awards,” says Peter Ignazi, Global chief creative officer at Cossette. “The common thread that weaves all of this work together is humanity: the special bond of friendship, the resiliency of sick children and their families, and the quiet compassion that comes from speaking your truth — these campaigns resonate because they reflect parts of our shared human existence back at us. To have that recognised by a trailblazing all-female jury is an honour.”Cossette is awarded agency of the year with one Gold, two Silver, one Bronze and five Shortlisted works, which included:“We are honoured to be recognised as Network of the Year at the Gerety Awards, which focus on redefining creative benchmarks through awarding not only the best in advertising, but the work that resonates with the world’s most powerful consumers,” said Bill Kolb, chairman and CEO, McCann Worldgroup. “We’re especially proud to receive this recognition from an all-female power jury as our network prides itself on inclusivity and making an impact through helping brands earn a meaningful role in people’s lives. I want to thank our diverse and talented creative teams, as well as our brave and risk-taking clients, for working with us to produce work that moves their businesses forward.”McCann Worldgroup was awarded network of the year with one Grand Prix, three Gold, nine Silver, three Bronze and seven shortlisted works from 33 different agencies:Gerety Awards cofounder, Lucía Ongay, concludes, “When defining the greatest in advertising through the female lens we have a responsibility to celebrate only the very best. Advertisers who want to know how to target the world’s most powerful consumers need to look no further than the Gerety winners list”.