WPP leaders recognised in Heroes Women Role Model Lists 2021

13 Sep 2021
Fourteen leaders from across WPP have been named in the Heroes Women Role Model Lists 2021 for their work in championing women in business and creating a more gender-diverse workplace.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Celebrating executives, future leaders and senior leader advocates, the three global lists showcase those who are leading by example and are committed to building more inclusive workplaces that champion gender diversity.

Women included on the Heroes 100 Women Executive List are:
  • Wunderman Thompson’s Global CEO, Mel Edwards,
  • Kantar’s Global CEO – Profiles Division, Caroline Frankum,
  • Landor & Fitch’s Group Global CEO, Jane Geraghty,
  • VMLY&R Commerce’s Global CEO, Beth Ann Kaminkow,
  • WPP’s chief client officer, Lindsay Pattison,
  • Ogilvy’s managing partner and Global consulting principal, Aisling Ryan,
  • MediaCom UK’s chief transformation officer, Sue Unerman,
  • VMLY&R’s Global chief creative officer, Debbi Vandeven.
Five women also feature in the 100 Women Future Leaders List:
  • Ogilvy’s vice president of Islamic Marketing, Shelina Janmohamed,
  • WPP’s associate director of Business Development, Mamaa Duker,
  • Minshare’s managing director, Valerie Henninger,
  • GroupM Italy’s head of marketing and communications, Paola Maffezzoni,
  • Xaxis’s director of Global Accounts, Stephanie Robles.
For the fourth year running, WPP CEO Mark Read has been named in the Heroes 50 Advocates List.

Read said, “Our success is powered by our people, our ideas and our ability to deliver results for clients. People do their best work in an open and inclusive culture that provides everyone with the opportunity to develop and thrive, so to see our talented female leaders recognised is further evidence of the value of diverse leadership and the progress we are making.”
