Joe Public United scoops Gold at Gerety Awards 2021

6 Sep 2021
The Gerety Awards, the only creative prize to reward the best in advertising from the female vision, has announced the 2021 winners.
Joe Public United scoops Gold at Gerety Awards 2021

“The winning work created rich conversation with the other jurors. It’s not often you get to be on a jury made up of women from diverse backgrounds. It was a reminder of how much we need different perspectives and experiences when we make the work but also when we award it our highest honours. In the sea of sameness, the Gerety Awards is championing the best of global advertising through the female lens”, explained jury member Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, chief creative officer, FCB, Canada

Internationally, the US was a top Gerety winner overall with 19 total statues, followed by Canada with 13, the UK with 12, France with 11 and Spain with 7.

In total, the 196 judges from 36 countries composed of industry leaders from across the globe awarded four Grand Prix, 15 Gold, 47 Silver, 48 Bronze, from a total of 114 winners.

The Abused News for POWA (People Opposing Women Abuse) by Joe Public United Johannesburg was rewarded with a Gold in the Works for Good CUT.
Joe Public United scoops Gold at Gerety Awards 2021

Grand Prix was awarded to Burberry, An Nahar Newspaper, Xbox/Microsoft and Znamkamarada.

Grand Prix, in Craft, for “Festive” Burberry by Riff Raff Films. “This campaign has the 'opportunity' to further dial up Burberry's Brand Salience. I liked the creative presentation as the execution can help to drive mental share / share of mind for the Brand in many more buying situations.” Dolapo Otegbayi (Executive Jury, Nigeria)

Grand Prix, in Communication, for “The New National Anthem Edition” An Nahar Newspaper by Impact BBDO Dubai. “The power of a word. The Power of print. This is a reminder of the impact that this traditional medium can have. It became a symbol of female empowerment. This positive change to the National anthem was adopted by a nation, it is both moving and momentous. Kate Stanners (Grand Jury, UK)

Grand Prix, in Experience, for The Birth of Gaming Tourism Xbox / Microsoft by McCann London. “This is one of my favourite campaigns. It is unexpected and bold. I like the smart twist on it, the first time promoting games as tourist destinations, providing a fresh angle for the gamers to experience the game at different levels”. Kelly Woh (Grand Jury, China)

Grand Prix, in Works For Good, for “Anticorruption Hackathon” Znamkamarada by WMC Grey Prague. “A brilliant example of where social media platforms can be used to engage a nation in a positive meaningful way. It’s a brilliant example of a call to arms and where as a society we can come together to solve problems, and in the process create economic societal and political change.” Karen Blackett OBE (Grand Jury, UK)

See all the winners at https://geretyawards.com/
