Women's Month
#WomensMonth: VML SA's Ana Rocha - "Women need to take up and own their own space"

Danette Breitenbach
1 Aug 2024
1 Aug 2024
Ana Rocha, the executive creative director for VML South Africa says Women’s Month is a time to remind ourselves of the power we have as women and to remember to connect to that every single day, not just once a year.
Image supplied. Ana Rocha, the executive creative director for VML South Africa says Women’s Month is a time to remind ourselves of the power we have as women
Image supplied. Ana Rocha, the executive creative director for VML South Africa says Women’s Month is a time to remind ourselves of the power we have as women

Rocha was recently announced as a grand jury member for the Gerety Awards, named for Frances Gerety, the copywriter who in 1948 coined the slogan A diamond is forever.

She says she had been a fan of the Awards for some time since she met Joe Brooks, founder of Gerety Awards.

What she loves about the Awards is the idea of women having conversations around the work that builds a powerful perspective of the Industry.

“I was also so keen to meet and learn from all the other members of the jury.”

She explains the Gerety Awards brings together a jury of top global creative minds - all female leaders in the industry from all over the world.

"It gives a powerful perspective to select the best in advertising. It focuses on benchmarks that are market-relevant and redefines traditional standards. It’s a great perspective to hold.”

Having judged the work recently she says the work entered was truly a showcase of top work in the industry.

“It wasn’t purely entered to be relevant to a female jury - the work that won metal represents amazing creativity, solutions and relevance in each of the cuts.”

Source: Campaign Brief NZ Africa has six representatives on the Gerety Awards grand jury 2024; two from South Africa, and one from Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria
6 representatives from Africa on Gerety Awards grand jury 2024

5 Dec 2023

Lessons and leadership

Speaking as a woman in the industry she says as a woman one of the biggest lessons to learn, is that we need to take up and own our space.

“I used to feel like having very few female mentors or seniors in our industry, was just the way it was, but as my experience grew, I realised that we actually need to actively grow the industry to become more inclusive.”

She encourages young women in the industry to focus on growing their own ‘brand’.

“Build your experience, grow your portfolio, keep work relationships going – we often get lost in the whirlwind of our industry, and forget to work on own profile within that.”

As a leader in the industry, she adds that leading in a people-forward way is really important.

#YouthMonth: The Open Chair revived to create more senior seats for women in the industry
#YouthMonth: The Open Chair revived to create more senior seats for women in the industry

  11 Jun 2024

Collaboration

“Collaboration is really an important consideration for me, if we work with people as human beings, drive their potential and build on each other strengths, efficiency becomes natural and a part of the work - Collaboration is the root of creative projects, client relationships, and the way we build processes and shape teams.”

Adding to this she says that although she is usually quite proud of work once it’s done, knowing how much goes into to getting ideas out into the world, where great teams come together to create something awesome always does it for her.

“From great collaborations with clients, such as Google Africa, Vodacom and Hollard to name a few, to awesome projects around mentorship, like the Youniverse that I had the pleasure to be part of at VML last year, created by Thabiso Nthuli, to get agencies and students to become more connected.

Ana Rocha is a mentor for the LIA's. Source: LinkedIN.
5 African creatives join LIA mentoring programme as coaches

24 Apr 2024

She is also part of Creative Circle and has been building their podcast recently with her colleagues. “It’s been a great view into our industry, although we are just getting started.”

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Let's do Biz