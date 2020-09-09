Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Brave Group welcomes Ismail Jooma as the group's new chief strategy officer

9 Sep 2020
Issued by: The Brave Group
Brave Group is excited to announce Ismail Jooma as the chief strategy officer for the advertising and communications group.
Jooma has worked across a host of brand and product categories and he has extensive experience in the automotive, telco, FMCG, broadcast, financial services and fashion retail sectors. An award-winning strategist, he’s also served as a jury member on the SA Effie Awards and has been a speaker at numerous industry events.

Prior to joining Brave Group, Jooma was head of strategy at VMLY&R Singapore, following his time at VMLY&R South Africa. With a career spanning senior strategic roles at both independent as well as globally networked agencies, Jooma has worked as integrated planning director at Ogilvy & Mather South Africa as well as Joe Public United.

Speaking on his appointment, Jooma says: “I’m excited to be joining a group that places transformation at its core. Brave Group has built an impressive track record in their relatively short history and my aim is to build on their substantial success. I hope to evolve our skillset, adding a lens of customer experience strategy that will help to unlock opportunities for our clients and their consumers. Now more than ever, we need integrated solutions that are rooted in cultural nuance and true consumer needs. I look forward to joining the team and creating effective and meaningful work.”

Says Karabo Songo, Group CEO of Brave Group: “Ismail’s experience, industry reputation, and expertise into the group, come at a crucial point in our growth as one of the leading integrated communications agency groups in SA; and we are confident his leadership will bolster an already effective strategy team. His appointment affirms our commitment to our transformation objective. Welcome to the pride!”

Ismail Jooma will join the agency on 1 October 2020.

For more information on Brave Group, please visit bravegroup.co.za and follow us on Twitter and Facebook for updates, as well as profiles of our team and the great work we are doing.

The Brave GroupThe Brave Group is an assembly of specialist marketing and communication companies that work independently or as a group to guide clients towards more interesting, braver solutions to business challenges.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Broadcast, Ogilvy & Mather, Communications, Financial Services, Joe Public United, Brave Group, FMCG, advertising

Related

Heineken South AfricaHeineken and Amstel ads resonate with local viewers; listed among the best of 201931 Aug 2020
GorillaGorilla gets off to a 'humming' start with Huletts Sugar31 Aug 2020
KantarMore than lip service: Stand in the way of equality and you stand in the way of innovation, progress and profit27 Aug 2020
Dentsu Aegis NetworkDouble feature for FoxP2 SA by Kantar26 Aug 2020
JCDecauxAddressing the changing media landscape Citilites Amplified24 Aug 2020
TBWABrands and belonging21 Aug 2020
Hatch CommunicationCreating meaningful connections in a changing media landscape18 Aug 2020
Ninety9centsSpur's documentary-style flag bearer commercial recognised as one of South Africa's Best Liked Ads14 Aug 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz