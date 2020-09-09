Brave Group welcomes Ismail Jooma as the group's new chief strategy officer

Brave Group is excited to announce Ismail Jooma as the chief strategy officer for the advertising and communications group.
Jooma has worked across a host of brand and product categories and he has extensive experience in the automotive, telco, FMCG, broadcast, financial services and fashion retail sectors. An award-winning strategist, he’s also served as a jury member on the SA Effie Awards and has been a speaker at numerous industry events.
Prior to joining Brave Group, Jooma was head of strategy at VMLY&R Singapore, following his time at VMLY&R South Africa. With a career spanning senior strategic roles at both independent as well as globally networked agencies, Jooma has worked as integrated planning director at Ogilvy & Mather South Africa as well as Joe Public United.
Speaking on his appointment, Jooma says: “I’m excited to be joining a group that places transformation at its core. Brave Group has built an impressive track record in their relatively short history and my aim is to build on their substantial success. I hope to evolve our skillset, adding a lens of customer experience strategy that will help to unlock opportunities for our clients and their consumers. Now more than ever, we need integrated solutions that are rooted in cultural nuance and true consumer needs. I look forward to joining the team and creating effective and meaningful work.”
Says Karabo Songo, Group CEO of Brave Group: “Ismail’s experience, industry reputation, and expertise into the group, come at a crucial point in our growth as one of the leading integrated communications agency groups in SA; and we are confident his leadership will bolster an already effective strategy team. His appointment affirms our commitment to our transformation objective. Welcome to the pride!”
Ismail Jooma will join the agency on 1 October 2020.
