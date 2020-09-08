Clicks delists TRESemmé, accepts resignation of senior exec

Clicks will delist and remove all TRESemmé products from shelves with immediate effect and fill the gap by expanding its range of locally-sourced haircare brands. The move follows a racially offensive advert that appeared on the Clicks website, which caused public outrage and protests by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
Screengrab from the Clicks website.
The images used in the campaign labelled the hair belonging to Black women as 'dry and damaged' and 'frizzy and dull', while a White woman's straight hair was labelled 'normal hair'. The images were supplied to Clicks by Unilever-owned brand TRESemmé, who issued a formal apology on Friday.
Clicks said in a statement today that it will be "implementing a number of proactive measures to drive diversity and inclusivity, while helping develop and expand the local beauty market", in partnership with the government. The retailer has been involved in discussions with the departments of labour and trade and industry over the past few days and will be working closely with them to help develop the local beauty market in South Africa.
In addition to cutting ties with TRESemmé, Clicks will be engaging with all suppliers to enforce an ethical code of conduct.
Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has called on Clicks to commit to tangible corrective action by actively promoting black hair products that are manufactured by black women...
Supensions and resignations
All employees involved in publishing the recent offensive advertisement have been suspended, and Clicks has accepted the resignation of the senior executive responsible. All suspended employees will go through a fair and unbiased disciplinary hearing, overseen by an independent outside chairperson, noted Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.
Store closures on 9 September
“We recognise this event has had a significant impact on our people and our customers and we have taken a decision to close our stores for a day on Wednesday, 9 September. We will use this opportunity to engage directly with all our store staff across the county, to provide counselling and support. We will be supported by the ICAS Employee Health and Wellness Programme.
"We are prioritising our diversity and inclusion training programme for our head office staff. We will be reviewing its content, extending it wider and implementing with more urgency and focus. We are working with the SAPS to ensure the safety of our staff, customers and members of the public, and thank them for continuing to shop with us," Ramsunder said.
