Ebony + Ivory wins the Sasria account

Issued by: Ebony+Ivory
Ebony + Ivory, South Africa's longest-standing through-the-line agency, has just won the sought-after Sasria account. Sasria is the South African Special Risks Insurance Association, a state-owned company and the only short-term insurer that provides cover to all the people and businesses that have assets in South Africa.
Just as Sasria’s vision is to protect the assets of all South Africans against extraordinary risks, so is Ebony + Ivory’s goal to deliver great value-for-money communications products and services.

Paul Middleton, E+I MD explains: “We are pleased to welcome Sasria to the E+I family and sure our 50 years’ experience will lend itself to superb results.”

Ebony+Ivory We are a integrated media and advertising agency in South Africa. We add value to your business and brands.
