Sasria, Venda University of Technology and Gauteng Health face SIU probes

The Special Investigating Unit is expected to launch separate investigations into several government institutions.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed proclamations authorising the corruption-busting unit to probe allegations of maladministration in the affairs of:

South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) payments relating to the July 2021 unrest.



Two contracts at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT).



Two contracts in the Gauteng Department of Health.

At Sasria, the SIU explained that it will investigate allegations related to the “receipt, capturing, processing, verification, assessment, authorisation and payment of claims related to the July 2021 civil unrest”.

“The SIU’s probe will seek to establish whether the claims made were in line with applicable legislation manuals, guidelines, policies, procedures, practice notes, instructions, prescripts or practices of the National Treasury. Furthermore, the probe will ascertain if there is unlawful or improper conduct of Sasria employees, officials and any other person or entity to corruptly or unduly benefit themselves or others.

“The investigation will probe to see if there was fraudulent conduct, including the causes of such maladministration and any losses, damages or prejudice actually or potentially suffered by Sasria or the State and any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by employees or officials of Sasria or any other person or entity,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said in a statement.

The probe into two contracts at the VUT follows allegations of maladministration in the procurement of services for the refurbishment of student residences during 2018 and campus security and protection-related services in the same year.

“The SIU investigation will examine whether the contracting of these goods and services was done in a manner that was fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective; [compliant with] applicable legislation manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars or instructions issued by the National Treasury, and any related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the University or State or losses suffered,” Kganyago explained.

In relation to the Gauteng Department of Health, the investigation will hone in on the contract for the supply and delivery of three-division plastic containers with lids, small tubs with lids and dual-surface polyester film, and the contract for the supply and delivery of orthopaedic implants, fracture treatment and arthroscopy items.

“The SIU seeks to examine whether there was any conduct that is contrary to the applicable legislation, manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars, or instructions issued by the National Treasury or the relevant Provincial Treasury, as well as policies, procedures, and instructions applicable to the department and its controlled entities.

“Such conduct may include manipulation of the department’s supply chain management processes by service providers, suppliers, officials, or other third parties, often in collusion with departmental employees or those in entities under its control, to secure undue benefits for themselves or others. This can result in unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department, its entities or the State,” Kganyago said.