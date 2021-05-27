Marketing & Media Opinion South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • South Africa's Top 50 most valuable brands for 2021
    The Top 50 most valuable South African brands were initially forecasted to lose over R65bn in cumulative brand value (15%) during the pandemic. However, resolve and resilience have meant the Top 50 have only recorded a 2% (R8.8bn) decrease in cumulative brand value, from R471.3bn in 2020 to R462.4bn in 2021. This resilience is especially evident in the recovery seen on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which returned to January 2020 levels after just 15 months.
  • South Africa has 19 finalists for The One Show 2021
    The One Club for Creativity has announced nine agencies in South Africa have 19 entries selected by its global juries of top creative leaders as finalists for The One Show 2021.
  • Chicken Licken recreates classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce the new Super Slider: "Nyathi Rider"
    Michael Knight and Kitt are an '80s duo that every South African knows and loves. But what if Kitt was no longer in America? What if he had a new owner and a new best friend? Chicken Licken®, together with their brand and communications agency, Joe Public United, reimagined this classic in a South African context to create a new off-the-wall film: "Nyathi Rider". The seamless connection with Knight Rider introduces South Africans to not just the new Super Slider but a new rider, Michael Nyathi. Issued by Joe Public United
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Navigating reality through limited experience

27 May 2021
By: Edward Herridge
For all intents and purposes, our bodies are meat suits that serve as a 'space suit for the soul'. I use quotation marks because the words I use to describe my satirical reference to the human body would not do a great job if taken at face value.
Source: www.unsplash.com

This is the issue I will mostly be navigating through this article. Words operate on a sadly limited bandwidth when it comes to describing anything that is not readily observable by the senses. They have evolved to describe only the resolution and not the processes creating consensus reality.

When you watch something on your TV, computer, laptop, tablet or phone you only experience the resolution of the narrative that was created. You are not privy to the writing or filming of it. All you see and hear is what is presented by the device you are using. You are also not necessarily aware of how you are seeing this - most do not have any understanding of the technology involved in bringing the narrative to them. We simply observe what is.

Essentially, our bodies and minds serve as a means through which our consciousness interacts with the narrative of manifested consensus reality. Without either we cannot exist in or influence this reality.

A sticky situation: Part 1: Cinema, anime and nukes

We have all seen those movies where machines destroy human civilisation. Stories of omnicide and universal subjugation tend to stick in the mind, even in the form of entertainment...

By Edward Herridge 20 Apr 2021


Navigating consciousness


To effectively interface with our meat suits, we must define our consciousness. By doing so, it locates our consciousness in this four-dimensional reality. It does this by assigning each of us not only with a time and space coordinate, but also with an individual identity that helps us process information in relation to ourselves.

Without this relativity, we would not be able to navigate and experience the adventure that is consensus reality. The experience of watching what is happening under the hood of reality does not really have any bearing on our experience of it.

This is important since in our consensus reality time flows only one way. To function, evolve and survive in this temporal environment the meat suit is compelled to limit our consciousness to a narrow bandwidth of information that describes reality as it presents and not how it functions.

It would be quite distracting if your TV screen was transparent enough to reveal the electronics behind it, wouldn’t it? This would render it essentially useless since the image quality would be compromised, and you would still have no idea how all those bits and bobs behind the screen actually pixelate your entertainment.

Reality functions in the same manner. It exists as a thin layer of ‘pixels’, or as described by science: ‘atoms’ that we observe with our senses. We do not observe how it functions, because that would distract us from the actual information that allows our unique instance to integrate with reality.

A sticky situation: Part 2: Post humans, frogs and AGI

In Part 1, Edward Herridge took a look at the genre of apocalyptic entertainment being popular because it accesses an atavistic fear of technology that mushroomed into the human subconscious...

By Edward Herridge 27 Apr 2021


The evolution of being 


Evolutionary experts would point out that the organism only observes and reacts to input that ensures its survival. This is why we, not the strongest or fastest creature on this planet, have become the apex predator. We were simply the best at adapting to our environment and adapting our environment to ourselves.

Intelligence has a role to play, but you don’t see dolphins in the UN, do you? Understanding how reality operates does not ensure our survival - our brains did not develop to observe reality beyond the surface level. Knowing how the engine works does not make the racing driver any better. The driver might have a better understanding of why the engine is making that disturbing noise, but can’t exactly do anything about it while racing down the track towards the finishing line. Equally, understanding reality on a deeper level does not really help us as we race through time and space.

Our meat suits evolved to ensure our survival and knowing the code of the game is simply not important. However, the rules have changed - and so has the game. Science has opened Pandora's box and all the gods have excused themselves for the foreseeable future. Cold logic will enslave us as certainly as the ancient illogical gods once did. If we wish to remain free to pursue our own interests and avoid becoming slaves to the herd, it is important to begin observing reality from alternative points of view.

It’s time to start modding the game to our own design. To do this we must figure out the ‘code’. This will require some creative thinking. Fortunately, this is exactly what we have been doing here. Creatively thinking about things. Now we just need to start finding some creative solutions for the problems we have created in our reckless abandon.
Edward Herridge's articles

About Edward Herridge

Edward matriculated in 1992 after which he performed military service and began his working career in printing by studying electronic origination at the South African Printing College. Edward eventually became an account executive for Oakes and Associates at Investec Bank. He then migrated into advertising and became brand manager for Ronin Grain Management Solutions. Edward departed Ronin GMS to pursue his own interest before finding employment at Grey adverting as a finishing artist, re-toucher, motion graphic and digital designer.
Comment

Read more: media, reality, Edward Herridge

Related

2021 class of Design Indaba Emerging Creatives announced20 May 2021
Inaugural Media & Photography Awards opens entries17 May 2021
A sticky situation: Part 3: Automation, Covid-19 and the Utopia of unemployment5 May 2021
A sticky situation: Part 2: Post humans, frogs and AGI27 Apr 2021
A sticky situation: Part 1: Cinema, anime and nukes20 Apr 2021
Marching to an African beat6 Apr 2021
Attention is the new currency in adland24 Feb 2021
The future of traditional and digital design29 Jul 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz