Yassir Express partners with Feed a Child for World Food Day

In celebration of World Food Day, Yassir has donated food and essential groceries valued at R10,000 to Ma Julie’s NGO, an organisation that cares for 43 children aged 0 to 5. This initiative is part of Yassir's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and fighting hunger.

Image supplied

This donation is made possible through Yassir’s long-standing partnership with Feed A Child, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting NGOs and individuals in need.

Together, they aim to make a tangible difference in the fight against poverty and hunger in South Africa.

‘At Yassir, we believe that no one should go hungry, especially children. Poverty and hunger are two of the biggest challenges faced by our communities today, and we are determined to be part of the solution’ said Timothy Kiluba, general manager of Yassir.

As a startup, Yassir recognises the importance of giving back to uplift the communities that support us. The partnership with Feed A Child reflects a deep commitment to social responsibility and the belief that sustainable change starts at the grassroots level.

By supporting Ma Julie’s, they aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the 43 young children in her care and to spread awareness about the critical issue of food security.

World Food Day serves as a reminder that global hunger is a reality and initiatives like these are crucial in alleviating the daily struggles of those who face food insecurity.