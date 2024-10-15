Pick n Pay's fight against hunger in South Africa

World Food Day on 16 October marks the 79th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, and this year’s theme – Right to foods for a better life and a better future – will be the focus of events in more than 150 countries.

In South Africa, the theme is particularly relevant as hunger remains one of the most significant societal issues. The results of the National Food and Nutrition Security Survey, released in advance of National Nutrition Week from 9-15 October, suggest that nearly two in every three households (63.5%) experience food insecurity.

Food insecurity isn’t a new problem, but it’s getting worse. Schools participating in the Pick n Pay School Club, which reaches more than two million learners annually, reported that food has become their most critical need.

As the World Food Day website states, “More vulnerable people often rely on staple or less expensive foods that are unhealthy, while others face a lack of access to fresh or varied foods.” This reflects the growing gap between food availability and affordability, with many forced to choose convenience over nutrition.

The organisers of National Nutrition Week warn about the consequences of this gap: “Food insecurity in adults can lead to low nutrient intake, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and mental health issues because they rely on low-cost, high-energy foods that are high in added sugar and fat, and they worry about where their next meal will come from.”

Pick n Pay has responded by scaling up its efforts to make healthier eating more accessible, launching the Pick n Pay Live Well Club last month. This initiative helps millions of South Africans make healthier food choices more affordable, challenging the common myth that healthy food is always more expensive.

“We are determined to ensure that our customers can access nutritious food at the lowest possible prices.

“What makes the Club unique is that it’s open to everyone - there are no criteria to join, and it’s as simple as signing up,” says Tessa Chamberlain, Pick n Pay’s marketing director.

“The Live Well Club offers members additional discounts and triple Smart Shopper points (to be used as cashback) on over 1,000 products that meet stringent government and Pick n Pay criteria for lower salt, sugar, and saturated fat.

“The rewards are immediate and tangible, helping stretch customers’ budgets when it matters most,” adds Chamberlain.

Despite these efforts, many children still rely heavily on school feeding schemes for their most nutritious meals. Recognising this, the Feed the Nation Foundation - established by Pick n Pay and Boxer Superstores during the pandemic - provides vital support to schools within the Pick n Pay School Club network.

Every month, the Foundation donates nutrient-dense food parcels to child-headed households, helping alleviate food insecurity. This year, food parcels have been distributed to over 80 schools.

“Hunger and malnutrition are multigenerational challenges in South Africa,” says Vaughan Pierce, trustee of the Feed the Nation Foundation.

“Feed the Nation is committed to supporting vulnerable communities, and this goes beyond food handouts. We aim to empower citizens by promoting long-term solutions like food gardens.”

One example of this is the partnership with A Spring of Hope, a community development organization that has established food gardens at 20 schools in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. These gardens not only feed nearly 4,000 learners but also generate income through the sale of excess crops.

This is funded through the Ackerman Pick n Pay Foundation, which has established 658 food gardens nationwide, benefiting nearly 6,300 people.

Chamberlain concludes, “Addressing food security is a national priority and we strongly identify with this year’s World Food Day theme. At Pick n Pay, we are constantly evolving our approach to ensure healthy food choices are within reach for all South Africans.”