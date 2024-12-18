Understanding your qualification: Why accreditation matters

When choosing a higher education qualification, accreditation is more than just a stamp of approval - it's your guarantee of quality education and professional recognition. Let's explore what this means for your future.

What is accreditation?

Accreditation is a quality assurance process that ensures educational institutions meet rigorous academic standards. At Richfield our programmes are accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE) and registered with the Department of Higher Education & Training as a Private Higher Education Institution under the Higher Education Act, 1997, Registration Certificate No. 2000/HE07/008. This means your qualification is nationally recognised and meets South Africa's highest educational standards.

Professional body endorsements beyond institutional accreditation

Professional body endorsements add another layer of value. Our recently SAICA-endorsed BCom AGA programme exemplifies this. This endorsement means your qualification is recognised by South Africa's premier accounting body, opening doors to professional accounting careers.

Industry-aligned education quality education goes beyond accreditation

That's why we partner with global industry leaders like IBM, AWS Academy, CIMA, Salesforce, Oracle, and Cisco. These partnerships allow our students to earn industry-recognised certifications alongside their qualifications, creating a powerful combination of academic excellence and practical skills. Students who partake in these classes acquire skills in artificial intelligence, data science, quantum computing, robotics and automation, and more. Now more than ever, there is a need for technically skilled individuals as more advanced technology gets integrated into work processes and strategies, thus we have created curriculums and programs that will differentiate our graduates in the job market.

The impact on your career:

National recognition of your qualification

Pathway to professional designations

Industry-recognised skills and certifications

Opportunities for further study

Enhanced employability

Real career benefits our graduates benefit from:

Recognition by employers

Professional body membership opportunities

Clear career progression pathways

International recognition

Competitive advantage in the job market



