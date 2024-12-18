Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

RichfieldFundiConnectRosebank CollegeNorthlink CollegeThink Digital AcademyJNPRSAMROVaal University of TechnologyBullion PR & CommunicationMultiChoiceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Understanding your qualification: Why accreditation matters

    Issued by Richfield
    18 Dec 2024
    18 Dec 2024
    When choosing a higher education qualification, accreditation is more than just a stamp of approval - it's your guarantee of quality education and professional recognition. Let's explore what this means for your future.
    Understanding your qualification: Why accreditation matters

    What is accreditation?

    Accreditation is a quality assurance process that ensures educational institutions meet rigorous academic standards.  At Richfield our programmes are accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE) and registered with the Department of Higher Education & Training as a Private Higher Education Institution under the Higher Education Act, 1997, Registration Certificate No. 2000/HE07/008. This means your qualification is nationally recognised and meets South Africa's highest educational standards.

    Professional body endorsements beyond institutional accreditation

    Professional body endorsements add another layer of value. Our recently SAICA-endorsed BCom AGA programme exemplifies this. This endorsement means your qualification is recognised by South Africa's premier accounting body, opening doors to professional accounting careers.

    Industry-aligned education quality education goes beyond accreditation

    That's why we partner with global industry leaders like IBM, AWS Academy, CIMA, Salesforce, Oracle, and Cisco. These partnerships allow our students to earn industry-recognised certifications alongside their qualifications, creating a powerful combination of academic excellence and practical skills. Students who partake in these classes acquire skills in artificial intelligence, data science, quantum computing, robotics and automation, and more. Now more than ever, there is a need for technically skilled individuals as more advanced technology gets integrated into work processes and strategies, thus we have created curriculums and programs that will differentiate our graduates in the job market.

    The impact on your career:

    • National recognition of your qualification
    • Pathway to professional designations
    • Industry-recognised skills and certifications
    • Opportunities for further study
    • Enhanced employability

    Real career benefits our graduates benefit from:

    • Recognition by employers
    • Professional body membership opportunities
    • Clear career progression pathways
    • International recognition
    • Competitive advantage in the job market


    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Richfield
    8 Premium Campuses Nationwide | Distance Learning Options | Industry-Aligned Degrees & Diplomas Equipping you with the skills you need for today’s job market. Learn. Lead. Succeed.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz