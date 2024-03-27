Toughees spreads kindness: 70 acts for 70 years

Launching in March and extending throughout the year, the Toughees ‘70 Acts of Kindness’ initiative aims to not only give back but to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who have embraced the renowned brand for 70 years.

Michael Wyatt, country manager at Bata South Africa, which manufactures and distributes Toughees shoes, says, "At Toughees, we’re honoured to have been an integral part of countless households across South Africa for seven wonderful decades. To express our gratitude to South Africa, our ‘70 Acts of Kindness' initiative symbolises the spirit of Ubuntu, reflecting our commitment to fostering stronger, more compassionate communities.

“For us, it is more than just a commemoration; it's a testament to Toughees' enduring dedication to the communities it serves," he adds.

Throughout the year, Toughees will identify and support worthy causes, big and small, from grand gestures to more modest, yet equally impactful, contributions.

The acts of kindness will range from educational support programmes and community clean-up efforts to donations of school shoes and other essentials. Toughees will also spotlight community heroes who have paid it forward in the spirit of kindness in their own ways.

In line with Bata’s commitment to creating a lasting positive impact on the lives of children and communities, the '70 Acts of Kindness' initiative directly complements the well-established Bata Children's Programme, which focuses on supporting disadvantaged and vulnerable children in the four key areas of education, health and safety, living in a sustainable world, and mentoring and skills.

“Toughees is dedicated to demonstrating that acts of kindness can be as diverse as the communities we serve. We invite everyone to join us in embodying the spirit of kindness that has defined Toughees for 70 years,” says Wyatt.

To stay updated on Toughees' 70 Acts of Kindness, visit the ‘70 Acts of Kindness’ hub and follow the brand's social media pages (Toughees SA on Facebook and Toughees_SA on Instagram), where each act of generosity will be shared with the Toughees community. Worthy causes may also be nominated by Toughees' friends and followers.

Watch the 70 Acts of Kindness campaign video:

Since its inception in 1954, Toughees has been synonymous with durability and resilience, accompanying generations of children on their educational journeys. All Toughees school shoes are manufactured locally at the Bata factory in Loskop, KwaZulu-Natal at the base of the Drakensberg mountains.