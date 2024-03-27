Musgrave Centre's redevelopment: A catalyst for economic growth and job creation

Musgrave Centre, a beloved icon in Durban's retail landscape, is currently undergoing a multi-million-rand redevelopment. The ambitious initiatives to energise the centre with exciting new offerings commenced in February 2021 with the inclusion of Food Lover’s Market and Dis-Chem.

Source: Supplied.

The current phase of the upgrade sees a continuation of this theme and the entire fourth floor that housed the Ster-Kinekor cinemas will make way for a new trade floor with premium national offerings, anchored by a Checkers Fresh X store.

Checkers Fresh X is a unique, upmarket grocery brand concept that prioritises nourishing and fresh food, with an interactive shopping experience.

This leading giant retailer will also bring a liquor and a pet store to the centre.

“The redevelopment will provide more choice, value and convenience for our consumers and stakeholders, strengthening Musgrave Shopping Centre’s position as the top-of-mind retail node for the Berea,” said centre manager, Natasha Quarrie.

“Through this strategic investment, we will be making a significant and sustained impact on the economy and rejuvenation of the precinct. Thus far, the construction has provided direct employment for over 100 local people.

"We are proud to announce that Musgrave Centre will also create around 160 permanent jobs through the retailers, further strengthening our ties with the local community,” she added.

Musgrave Centre's sustainable growth

Musgrave continues on its growth trajectory that has recently seen the introduction of new national brands in the food- and health care category, in keeping with consumer demand.

The current project is progressing on schedule, with the new stores expected to open mid-year.

Musgrave Centre remains dedicated to ensuring a safe and enjoyable shopping environment during the upgrade. All health and safety protocols will continue to be strictly observed, prioritising the wellbeing of visitors and staff.