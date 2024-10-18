Subscribe & Follow
South African advertising and PR agencies named and shamed for collaborating with fossil fuel giants
This is the second edition of the F-List report, titled A Flood of Greenwashing: 42 Advertising and PR Agency Contracts with the Fossil Fuel Industry in South Africa.
The authors told Daily Maverick they sought to raise awareness of greenwashing and its impact on the environment by highlighting who the major enablers are of the fossil fuel industry’s lack of commitment to climate action, and how these collaborations have costly and deadly consequences for the environment and human life.
Read the full article here.
