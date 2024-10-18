Marketing & Media Advertising
    South African advertising and PR agencies named and shamed for collaborating with fossil fuel giants

    By Kristin Engel
    18 Oct 2024
    Many of South Africa’s advertising and public relations (PR) industries are not only failing to align with clean energy trends, but actively working to protect the fossil fuel industry from accountability. This is the message in a recent report by Clean Creatives South Africa, which names the South African PR and advertising agencies working with fossil fuel companies.
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    This is the second edition of the F-List report, titled A Flood of Greenwashing: 42 Advertising and PR Agency Contracts with the Fossil Fuel Industry in South Africa.

    The authors told Daily Maverick they sought to raise awareness of greenwashing and its impact on the environment by highlighting who the major enablers are of the fossil fuel industry’s lack of commitment to climate action, and how these collaborations have costly and deadly consequences for the environment and human life.

    Read the full article here.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
