South African advertising and PR agencies named and shamed for collaborating with fossil fuel giants

Many of South Africa’s advertising and public relations (PR) industries are not only failing to align with clean energy trends, but actively working to protect the fossil fuel industry from accountability. This is the message in a recent report by Clean Creatives South Africa, which names the South African PR and advertising agencies working with fossil fuel companies.

This is the second edition of the F-List report, titled A Flood of Greenwashing: 42 Advertising and PR Agency Contracts with the Fossil Fuel Industry in South Africa.

The authors told Daily Maverick they sought to raise awareness of greenwashing and its impact on the environment by highlighting who the major enablers are of the fossil fuel industry’s lack of commitment to climate action, and how these collaborations have costly and deadly consequences for the environment and human life.

