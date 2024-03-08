SADiLaR director elected as fellow of the Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences

The director of the South African Centre for Digital Language Resources (SADiLaR), Prof Langa Khumalo, has been elected as fellow of the Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences (ZAS).

From left to right: Professor H Chimhundu (Dean of the College of Social Sciences, ZAS), Professor Langa Khumalo (Executive Director of SADiLaR), Professor CFB Nhachi (President of ZAS), and Professor C Chetsanga (Founding President of ZAS).

Founded in 2003, ZAS recognizes and promotes outstanding science through election to membership, and this process brings recognition, honour, distinction, and excellence to scientific programmes, projects, research and innovations.

“We are pleased to announce Prof Langa Khumalo’s election as fellow of the Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences at the 19th Annual General Meeting, held on 16 February 2024, in recognition of his immense contributions to the scientific development of Zimbabwe and sustainable development of the rest of the world,” ZAS Secretary General, Prof Dexter Tagwireyi, said in an official letter.

Khumalo has served in several leading roles in Africa and Europe over the years to develop resources for African languages, and to advance their use as languages of research, innovation, teaching and learning in higher education.

“I am so honoured to be named a Fellow of the Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences,” he said. “I remain humbled by the decision of the ZAS and look forward to attending the inauguration ceremony.”

The inauguration celebration took place on 15 June 2024 in Harare, Zimbabwe.