    Ronwen Williams and Adidas host Youth Day Football Clinic in Gqeberha

    20 Jun 2024
    20 Jun 2024
    In celebration of Youth Day, national team goalkeeper and football star Ronwen Williams, in association with the Ronwen 30 Foundation and support from Adidas, returned to his hometown of Gqeberha, to conduct an exclusive coaching clinic to nurture and develop young athletic talent.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Pioneered by Williams, the Ronwen 30 Foundation uses football to educate, encourage, and empower youths across South Africa.

    The event, held at his former primary school, Gelvandale Primary School in Gqeberha, saw over 200 children participating from four different schools in the northern areas.

    Aspiring footballers were eager to learn from one of the country’s top sports professionals and 20 licensed football coaches. This impactful initiative was made possible with the generous sponsorship of adidas, and other sponsors.

    Williams, known for his remarkable skills and leadership on the field, shared his expertise and passion for the game with local youth through carefully thought-out training sessions.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The clinic focused on essential football techniques, strategic gameplay, performance analysis, and the importance of discipline both on and off the field.

    "Coming back to Gqebhera and giving back to the community that shaped my early career is incredibly rewarding," said Williams. "I am dedicated to helping the next generation of athletes reach their full potential and achieve their dreams.

    Adidas’ sponsorship played a crucial role in the event's success, providing training gear and equipment for the schools, and for them to continue playing the game, long after the clinics had finished.

    This partnership underscores Adidas' commitment to fostering athletic talent and promoting sports at the grassroots level.

    "We are proud to support Ronwen Williams in his mission to develop young footballers in Gqebhera," said Bob Maphosa, Adidas Football Sports Marketing. "At Adidas, we believe in the power of sport to change lives, and initiatives like these are at the heart of our community engagement efforts."

    This event marks another significant effort by Williams to invest in the future of South African football. His hands-on approach and personal engagement have left a lasting impact on the participants, many of whom dream of following in his footsteps.

