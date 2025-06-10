Youth Month
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

IMC ConferenceBrandMappMultiChoiceDentsuSpecialised ExhibitionsTopco MediaGagasi FMSunshinegunAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingVicinity MediaBlue Label MediaOffernetEpic OutdoorOFM RadioMedihelpEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


Youth Month

latest news

Youth Charter calls for greater cohesion in sports development aligned with SDGs

The Youth Charter, a social legacy organisation dedicated to sport for development and peace, has callled for greater cohesion, accountability, and youth inclusion in the global delivery of sport-based initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
10 Jun 2025
10 Jun 2025
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko via
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko via www.pexels.com

In response to the outcomes of the recent IOC 355 Sustainability Summit, the Youth Charter welcomed the ambition and progress presented through the IOC’s Olympism365 programme, with over 550 projects across 175 countries. However, the Charter emphasised that meaningful impact can only be achieved through unified action, public transparency, and intergenerational collaboration.

“Potential alone is not progress. The Olympic Movement must now shift from vision to delivery — co-creating with youth, investing in communities, and reporting with integrity,” said Geoff Thompson, founder and chair of the Youth Charter.

Youth Charter calls for greater cohesion in sports development aligned with SDGs
click to enlarge

Key observations highlighted in the Youth Charter response include:

  • Leadership without Local Alignment: Only 10% of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have public sustainability strategies, revealing a critical gap between global vision and national implementation.

  • Lack of Transparent Reporting: The IOC has not released a sustainability report since 2019. Without annual, independent reporting, public trust and measurable accountability are compromised.

  • Safeguarding & Mental Health: Positive strides were announced, but implementation at scale—particularly in the Global South—remains inconsistent and underfunded.

  • Non-binding Targets: The withdrawal of Brisbane 2032’s “climate positive” goal raises urgent questions about the enforceability of sustainability commitments.

  • Absence of Youth Voice: Despite sport’s potential to empower young people, youth were largely absent from the Summit’s strategic focus and decision-making platforms.

    Youth Charter Global Call 2 Action – Five-Point Plan

  • Unified SDG Framework: Embed the UN SDGs across all Olympic bodies with measurable targets and community accountability.
  • Annual Impact Reporting: Commit to public, independent sustainability reporting across all levels of the Olympic Movement.
  • Youth and Community Engagement Taskforce: Establish a cross-sector platform to amplify youth voice in strategy, delivery, and evaluation.
  • Local Ecosystem Collaboration: Strengthen links between NOCs and local education, health, and community networks to ensure inclusive implementation.
  • Investment in Social Legacy Infrastructure: Redirect long-term funding into community-based sport infrastructure, youth employment, and safeguarding systems.

    “Young people are not just spectators or beneficiaries. They are the change-makers. The time has come to engage them as equal partners in shaping sport’s global impact,” added Thompson.

    As the world prepares for final phase of Olympic Agenda 2020+5, the Youth Charter is calling on the IOC, National Olympic Committees, and all sport stakeholders to recommit to the true spirit of Olympism — as a force for health, peace, equity, and sustainable change.

    • Read more: sports development, United Nations sustainable development goals, SDGs
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz