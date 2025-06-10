Youth Charter calls for greater cohesion in sports development aligned with SDGs

The Youth Charter, a social legacy organisation dedicated to sport for development and peace, has callled for greater cohesion, accountability, and youth inclusion in the global delivery of sport-based initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko via www.pexels.com

In response to the outcomes of the recent IOC 355 Sustainability Summit, the Youth Charter welcomed the ambition and progress presented through the IOC’s Olympism365 programme, with over 550 projects across 175 countries. However, the Charter emphasised that meaningful impact can only be achieved through unified action, public transparency, and intergenerational collaboration.

“Potential alone is not progress. The Olympic Movement must now shift from vision to delivery — co-creating with youth, investing in communities, and reporting with integrity,” said Geoff Thompson, founder and chair of the Youth Charter.

Key observations highlighted in the Youth Charter response include:

Leadership without Local Alignment: Only 10% of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have public sustainability strategies, revealing a critical gap between global vision and national implementation.

Lack of Transparent Reporting: The IOC has not released a sustainability report since 2019. Without annual, independent reporting, public trust and measurable accountability are compromised.

Safeguarding & Mental Health: Positive strides were announced, but implementation at scale—particularly in the Global South—remains inconsistent and underfunded.

Non-binding Targets: The withdrawal of Brisbane 2032’s “climate positive” goal raises urgent questions about the enforceability of sustainability commitments.

Absence of Youth Voice: Despite sport’s potential to empower young people, youth were largely absent from the Summit’s strategic focus and decision-making platforms. Youth Charter Global Call 2 Action – Five-Point Plan

Unified SDG Framework: Embed the UN SDGs across all Olympic bodies with measurable targets and community accountability.



Annual Impact Reporting: Commit to public, independent sustainability reporting across all levels of the Olympic Movement.



Youth and Community Engagement Taskforce: Establish a cross-sector platform to amplify youth voice in strategy, delivery, and evaluation.



Local Ecosystem Collaboration: Strengthen links between NOCs and local education, health, and community networks to ensure inclusive implementation.

