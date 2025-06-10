Youth Charter calls for greater cohesion in sports development aligned with SDGs
In response to the outcomes of the recent IOC 355 Sustainability Summit, the Youth Charter welcomed the ambition and progress presented through the IOC’s Olympism365 programme, with over 550 projects across 175 countries. However, the Charter emphasised that meaningful impact can only be achieved through unified action, public transparency, and intergenerational collaboration.
“Potential alone is not progress. The Olympic Movement must now shift from vision to delivery — co-creating with youth, investing in communities, and reporting with integrity,” said Geoff Thompson, founder and chair of the Youth Charter.
Key observations highlighted in the Youth Charter response include:
Youth Charter Global Call 2 Action – Five-Point Plan
“Young people are not just spectators or beneficiaries. They are the change-makers. The time has come to engage them as equal partners in shaping sport’s global impact,” added Thompson.
As the world prepares for final phase of Olympic Agenda 2020+5, the Youth Charter is calling on the IOC, National Olympic Committees, and all sport stakeholders to recommit to the true spirit of Olympism — as a force for health, peace, equity, and sustainable change.
Source: African Press Organisation
