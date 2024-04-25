Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Wellness News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Recovery School launched to implement wellness solutions

    25 Apr 2024
    25 Apr 2024
    Dr Siya Mjwara, founder of the AskDrSiya Psychotherapy and Wellness Coaching Practice, has launched an online recovery school. The Recovery School will support individuals in identifying and confronting their challenges and businesses in developing and implementing wellness solutions in order to reduce absenteeism and improve productivity, as well as overall workplace culture.
    Dr Siya Mjwara. Image supplied
    Dr Siya Mjwara. Image supplied

    Dr Mjwara, based in Claremont, Cape Town, consults online and will provide a supportive and transformative environment where healing and growth are possible for all.

    She says, “We create a virtual sanctuary where individuals can find healing, empowerment and community support. We strive to cultivate a space where you can reclaim your life and thrive, no matter what you’ve been through.

    “After 17 years of working with individuals, couples and families, I can say, without a doubt, that we South Africans are a traumatized nation. Unfortunately, many of us are completely unaware of how our traumas are negatively impacting our lives, as well as the decisions we take on a daily basis. Recently, I’ve been hearing people say, “avoid dating anyone who has never been to therapy”. This is an indication that more of us are recognizing how unresolved trauma can negatively impact our relationships.

    “Besides our personal experiences, such as childhood trauma, relationship, family and workplace traumas, many of us are still dealing with the effects of intergenerational trauma. This is part of the background that informs the vision for The Recovery School. My wish is for individuals to not only cope with trauma, but also to be able to thrive and become the best version of themselves. It takes courage to face your fears and begin living authentically, and you don’t need to walk the journey alone."

    The school’s programmes are primarily designed to enable individuals to

    • Rediscover themselves
    • Break free from limiting beliefs
    • Cultivate resilience
    • Forge meaningful connections
    • Live fully in the present
    • Achieve their goals


    Contact Ask@DrSiya.co.za or 079 772 1950

    NextOptions

    Related

    Let's welcome wellness
    Let's welcome wellness
     26 Jan 2015
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz