    Bombay Sapphire's ‘Saw This Made This’ local campaign

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    24 Apr 2024
    Bombay Sapphire introduces its revolutionary "Saw This, Made This" campaign, a collaboration between five artists and five expert mixologists. This innovative series, launched on April 6th, invites viewers on a journey through the vibrant essence of summer, showcasing the diverse landscapes and elements of South Africa. Each episode offers a unique blend of art and mixology, inspiring creativity through an everyday lens. The series focuses on stimulating all five senses - sound, sight, touch, taste, and smell, offering a multisensory experience. As artists draw inspiration from the breathtaking scenery, mixologists craft cocktails that reflect the spirit of the season. Let's dive into the first episode, where we explore the picturesque landscapes of South Africa and savour a refreshing cocktail inspired by the summer sun.

    Stir creativity by making these cocktails at home. Click the links below to watch all 5 episodes on the five creators' Instagram pages.

    Episode 1: The Vinyl (Sound)

    Bombay Sapphire's &#x2018;Saw This Made This&#x2019; local campaign

    A harmonious collaboration sees Johannesburg's cocktail connoisseur Dumisani Ndlovu team up with singer-songwriter Ami Faku. Delve into the intersection of music and mixology as they reveal the inspiration behind their respective art forms, urging audiences to tap into their own creative potential. Meeting up in a record store, they share more about what summer sounds inspire them and their journeys in their respective careers. Using classic vinyl records as their canvas, Ami talks about her song, ‘Into Ingawe’ and gives it a soul-stirring performance while Dumisani draws on the surrounding summer music to create his delicious Apple Crumble-inspired martini twist, The Vinyl - the perfect combination of bitter and sweet. Ami and Dumisani toast to everyday inspiration, the sounds that stir creativity and the satisfaction of a successful day.

    Ingredients:

    • 50ml Bombay Sapphire
    • 25ml Martini Bianco
    • 15ml apple crumble syrup/or any floral syrup
    • 3 dashes Orange bitters/or your favourite bitters
    • Activated charcoal/or black food colouring

      *Apple crumble syrup: Add 100g of Apple crumble tea to 1 litre of boiling water. Add 2kg of sugar to this mixture and leave to simmer then strain out the syrup into a container.

    Method:

    • Fill your cocktail shaker with cubed ice.
    • Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake vigorously until the tin is frosted.
    • Using a hawthorn strainer, strain the ingredients into your chilled Reidel sour bar or a premium coupe glass.
    • This cocktail is ideally served without ice.

    Garnish:

    • Garnish with dehydrated orange or lime.

    Episode 2 – The Lighthouse (Sight)

    Bombay Sapphire's &#x2018;Saw This Made This&#x2019; local campaign

    Renowned Cape Town-based illustrator Yay Abe and Bacardi Brand Ambassador Roxanne Rock take centre stage, as they explore the vibrant streets of Sea Point and draw inspiration from street art along the Atlantic Seaboard to create a beach-inspired cocktail that tantalise the senses. Overlooking the ocean, Yay Abe and Roxanne talk about what summer in Cape Town means to each of them, and more about the opportunity to stir creativity. Sharing their personal and creative journeys and anecdotes of the sea and beach, this experience culminates in the inspiration of umbrellas for Yay Abe and the lighthouse for Roxanne, him hand painting to display his signature style on canvas and her describing the colours and shapes of the cocktail that she is creating, and why Bombay Sapphire is the perfect canvas. They toast to celebrate inspiration brought to life.
    This is Roxanne’s creation, The Lighthouse, based off a Ramos Gin Fizz.

    Ingredients:

    • 50ml Bombay Sapphire
    • 25ml freshly squeezed lime juice
    • 15ml Vanilla Syrup (SIP Exclusive)
    • 25ml Cellulose
    • 25ml Fresh Cream
    • Topped with Pineapple Soda (SIP Exclusive)
    • Garnish with Raspberry/Pineapple Dust (SIP Exclusive)

    Method:

    • Fill your cocktail shaker with cubed ice.
    • Add the first five ingredients to a shaker and shake hard.
    • Remove the ice and shake again.
    • Pour into a highball glass at height and allow to sit for a few seconds before pouring in the very chilled pineapple soda.

    Garnish:

    • Top with raspberry or pineapple dust using sugar syrup to paint on the inside and rim of the glass.

    Episode 3 – Blossom Breeze (Touch)

    Bombay Sapphire's &#x2018;Saw This Made This&#x2019; local campaign

    Coming together to create something special, Keneilwe Motha, founder of Neimil, and mixologist Thabang Mokono transports viewers into the world of texture and flavour. Picnicking at scenic Zoo Lake in Johannesburg, they share their memories and experiences of being at the water, and what inspires them, with Keneilwe talking about her passion for fashion and Interior design and her fascination with textures and Thabang sharing her mixology journey and the important role played by textures in the cocktails that she creates. With the flowers at Zoo Lake as their mutual inspiration, the film leads into Keneilwe using textured items to create a beautiful cooler bag, while Thabang incorporates the delightful flavours of lemongrass and ginger to create Blossom Breeze with Bombay Sapphire, blending the tactile and the gustatory in a mesmerising display of ingenuity.

    Ingredients:

    • 50 ml Bombay Sapphire
    • 50 ml Lemongrass and Ginger Syrup
    • Top with Tonic Water

    Method:

    • Add the Bombay Sapphire and Syrup in a shaker with ice.
    • Strain into a ribbed highball glass with crushed ice.
    • Top with Tonic Water.

    Garnish:

    • Garnish with edible purple flowers and mint leaves.

    Episode 4: Green Serenity (Taste)

    Bombay Sapphire's &#x2018;Saw This Made This&#x2019; local campaign

    Bombay Sapphire brings together South African chef, food writer, and restaurateur Karen Dudley, and bartender Grant Paterson for a culinary adventure, from the comfort of Karen’s beautiful home in Cape Town, with views of Table Mountain and the harbour. Walking around her garden, brimming with home-grown herbs, vegetables and flowers, they share anecdotes and insights into how they infuse creativity into their culinary concepts, using fresh ingredients and unique flavours to elevate the dining experience.
    Grant picks some of these delights to use in his cocktail, while Karen talks about why she has chosen the unique flavours of kale, capers and nasturtium berries to create her summer-inspired salad. Working together in her kitchen, each create a summer taste sensation, with Grant presenting his ultimate tart and salty cocktail, Green Serenity.

    Ingredients

    • 40 ml Bombay Sapphire
    • 50 ml Lemongrass and Kale Cordial (Clarified) Or Soda Water
    • 15 ml Dry Vermouth
    • 5 ml/bar spoon Pickled Nasturtium Berry brine (Or Olive Brine)

    Method:

    • Add the Bombay Sapphire
    • Add Dry Vermouth, and Pickled Berry brine (Or Olive Brine)
    • Add Lemongrass and Kale Cordial (alternatively Soda Water)
    • Serve over a clear spear ice.

    Garnish:

    • Garnish with Kale, with an origami butterfly placed on the kale to look like a butterfly sitting on a bush, and serve in a Highball glass or any tall glass, with a thin lip.

    Episode 5 – Millers Mist (Smell)

    Bombay Sapphire's &#x2018;Saw This Made This&#x2019; local campaign

    Enjoy an immersive experience led by Roushanna Grey, founder of Veld and Sea, and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Trade Ambassador Nkuli Khanyile as they delve into the soothing scents of the sea, drawing inspiration from marine flora and tidal pool wildlife to spark creativity in unexpected ways.
    As a Cape Town native, Roushanna shares more about her passion for the area, and how it led to her falling in love with coastal foraging. Nkuli shares her experiences growing up in Jo’burg and how it steered her towards a career in mixology. Brought together by what creatively inspires them, Roushanna uses the sea as a canvas to create a magnificent tablescape, decorated with fresh and dried seaweed, botanicals, candles made of seashells, diffusers, incense and more to really bring the sense of the sea to life. Nkuli creates the perfect seaweed-inspired cocktail, with the aroma, aesthetic, and flavour of the sea.

    Here is the by Nkuli’s Millers Mist.

    Ingredients:

    • 50ml Bombay Sapphire
    • 50ml Nori infused Martini Extra Dry
    • 50ml Cucumber Shrub (Made with cucumber syrup and white grape vinegar 1:0.5 ratio)

      Method:

      Prepare a hot infusion of Nori seaweed into the Martini Extra Dry, simmer for 5 minutes and allow to cool down completely before straining.
      Prepare the cucumber Shrub by combining cucumber syrup and white grape vinegar at a ratio of 1:0.5.
      Add all ingredients into the shaker with cubed ice.
      Double strain into a ribbed tumbler glass.

      Garnish

      • Spray the sea spray mist (salt water/saline solution) onto the glass.
      • Garnish with green edible bubbles in shells
      • Complete with a leafy garnish.

    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

