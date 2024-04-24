Country Road turns 50

This year, Australian lifestyle brand Country Road celebrates its 50th anniversary. The achievement underscores Country Road’s dedication to quality, excellence in design, and its unwavering commitment to responsible business practices.

Image supplied

To launch its 50th year, Country Road has unveiled a new campaign, along with a showcase of iconic designs from the past, new commemorative logos, and exciting new collections to be launched throughout 2024.

“In South Africa, Country Road has grown in the hearts of people around the country because of its timeless elegance, the care that goes into each product, and our commitment to responsible business,” says Kay Raidoo, Country Road Group’s newly appointed country manager for South Africa.

“As we celebrate an incredible 50 years, we look ahead with a clear goal in mind: to continue building on Country Road’s heritage while becoming a world-leading responsible lifestyle brand.”

Country Road's journey began with a simple idea: to create quality clothing designed for an Australian way of life. Founder Stephen Bennett's vision laid the foundation for the brand's success. The quintessential cotton shirt, the brand's initial triumph, has endured as a symbol of Country Road's guiding principles.

As part of the celebrations in 2024, Country Road is delving into its archives to showcase iconic designs from the past five decades. Original pieces from the archives can be viewed here.

“As we celebrate 50 years of Country Road, it's a special occasion for reflection and gratitude,” says Country Road managing director, Elle Roseby about the milestone. “The past five decades have been a testament to the enduring spirit of our brand, and as we look forward, we are excited to not only continue weaving the essence of Australia into every thread but to also strengthen our bonds within the communities that have been an integral part of our story."

New campaign, new logos

The newly launched campaign was shot in Broken Hill, Australia, and reunites the brand with familiar faces - among them is Graham Shearer, the renowned Australian photographer behind iconic Country Road images in the 1980s.

To commemorate the brand’s milestone, Country Road has also unveiled a suite of new logos designed by typographer Andrew Woodhead. The logos pay homage to the brand's design legacy while embracing the future, seamlessly blending serif and sans serif typefaces.

Andrew Woodhead comments, “The designs aim to be versatile, living in any moment in time, and serve as a bridge connecting the brand's rich legacy with its evolving journey ahead.”