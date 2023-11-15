Kay Raidoo appointed Country Road Group's new country manager for SA

On 1 February 2024, Country Road Group (CRG) welcomed Kay Raidoo as the country manager for South Africa. The brands that will fall under her stable include Country Road, Witchery, and Trenery.

Country Road Group (CRG) welcomed Kay Raidoo as the country manager for South Africa. Image supplied

Raidoo brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience which will help her lead the CRG stable in South Africa to new heights. Raidoo worked in senior leadership teams for over 10 years; and is a certified non-executive director (Institute of Directors) and holds a BCom (Wits) as well as an MBL (UNISA). She has also completed the International Leadership Development Programme at GIBS and the Advanced Management Programme at the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Notably, she was the head of trade operations and customer experience for Woolworths Fashion, Home, and Beauty, as well as the divisional executive for Woolworths where she was responsible for the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape division.

“As I enter this new role, my vision is to firmly entrench the brands in the hearts and minds of more South Africans,” says Raidoo.

“Our country has proven its enormous talent in the fashion industry, and I hope to leverage more synergies between CRG and the creative talents out there. Additionally, within the context of the retail industry, skills development and meaningful employment will continue to be a focus of mine,” she adds, “while our online channel presents the opportunity to grow and expand our brands, and this will receive great care and attention.”

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Kay Raidoo as Country Road roup country manager for SA”, says Elle Roseby, managing director of Country Road and Trenery.

“Kay brings more than 25 years’ experience to the role, having successfully led and managed teams in various roles within the Woolworths SA business. Kay is driven to always seek best practice and add value and is passionate about growing and developing future talent. As a leader, she is respected for her inclusive leadership style having guided diverse and complex teams across the business. Her wealth of experience and proven leadership skills make her an excellent fit for our business and I am confident she will contribute significantly to our continued growth and success.”

About her appointment and the new chapter, she now embarks on, Raidoo concludes, “I am honoured and humbled to take up the baton for the next chapter of CRG South Africa, whilst this comes with huge responsibility, I’m equally excited to lead the business and grow our footprint by making the brand more accessible to more South Africans.”