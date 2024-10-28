Retail Fashion & Homeware
Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

    Politix, the Australian menswear brand launches in SA

    28 Oct 2024
    28 Oct 2024
    For over 40 years, Politix has helped Australian men make their mark, and now they're setting their sights on the African continent.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Part of the Country Road Group's house of brands, Politix launching in Africa is a significant milestone in the brand's journey.

    "We are thrilled to bring Politix to South Africa, where we're known for our vibrant culture and growing fashion scene," said Kay Raidoo, country manager at Country Road Group.

    "Our Politix collection is designed to resonate with the modern man who appreciates effortless style and unmatched comfort. Our ambition is that soon we'll be the #1 destination for ready-to-wear menswear in the country."

    With a commitment to redefining excellence in menswear, Politix offers a range of clothing designed to harness the confidence of the wearer, and help him realise his full potential. From sharp, tailored suits perfect for the boardroom, to effortlessly stylish casual wear, the brand is poised to meet the evolving fashion needs of the South African man.

    Politix understands that every occasion – no matter the dress code – is another opportunity to explore and express his unique style.

    Read more: menswear, Country Road Group, Kay Raidoo
