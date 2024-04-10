Purpose and profit – how to succeed as a social entrepreneur in SA

When it comes to socio-economic development, 2025 is a year full of possibility for South Africa as it breaks new ground by taking on the presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) forum. This is the first time that an African country has gained the G20 presidency and will host the annual summit, taking place in Johannesburg in November 2025. While chiefly an economic forum, the G20 focuses a powerful lens on situating global economics in social, developmental and environmental sustainability contexts.

On the micro-level, this fusion of economic and social development is reflected in the country’s social entrepreneurs – an increasing cohort of small to medium business innovators who are aiming, not just for profits but also positive social impact. In South Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, where every successful entrepreneur is already helping to create jobs, social entrepreneurs stand out for being uniquely purpose driven.

Mbali Dhlamini, programme manager at Gibs (Gordon Institute of Business Science) says: “More people are coming into the social entrepreneurship space and starting businesses that seek to address social issues. They have specific, personal motivations to make a difference, and they want to do work that creates measurable social and/or environmental change. Finding entrepreneurial solutions to solve issues in their communities can help them fulfil their life’s purpose. Increasingly, we are seeing social media amplifying this drive for young people to harness entrepreneurial innovation to solve problems in their local communities.”

How social entrepreneurs balance profitability, people and planet

Building financially viable businesses while addressing social issues is a shift from regarding profits for investors as the sole goal of enterprise development. Developing South Africa’s social entrepreneurs demands somewhat more than just traditional business education. Financial skills, business acumen and the development of the entrepreneurial mindset are, of course, critical for the social entrepreneur’s success, but so are theories of change, enhanced monitoring and evaluation, and continuous improvement cycles.

Senior programme manager at the Gibs Entrepreneurship Development Academy (GIBS EDA), Guinivere Pedro, says: “Social entrepreneurship development involves synthesising all the same business knowledge and skills with the competencies of successful change agents. This is why the Gibs EDA Social Entrepreneurship Programme focuses on training that provides insights into the interplay between social change, sustainability and innovation. We help our students hone their leadership skills through personal mastery and self-knowledge, while enhancing their contextual awareness and supporting them in their passion to become a change agent for good.

"Essential to this is helping our students enhance their problem-solving abilities and capacities to implement long lasting solutions. Crucial, as well, is the focus on growing their business acumen and developing their abilities to navigate the challenging funding and support network in which they will do business. Every entrepreneur has an interesting journey, but it’s probably fair to say that the social entrepreneur’s journey, with its inclusion of purpose which brings greater nuances and complexities, is one that is undeniably rich and fulfilling. This is why younger generations are gravitating towards social entrepreneurship.”

In a year, when a more positive consumer outlook is expected, but unemployment is set to worsen, there is probably no more pressing focus than on the support and development of South Africa’s next-generation entrepreneurs. Those of them that are purpose-driven will be making an impact, not just in the hygiene business factor of creating employment, but in connecting their communities to vital services and improving lives.

