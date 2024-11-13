Retail Food & bev. services
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesKLANIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyQuickEasy SoftwareMACmobileNinety9centsSwitch Energy DrinkHellopeterBizcommunity.comMpactOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Food & bev. services News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Premier Group open to acquisitions after profit jumps 32.4%

    By Sfundo Parakozov
    13 Nov 2024
    13 Nov 2024
    South African food producer Premier Group has R1.1bn available for acquisitions, it said on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, after reporting a 32.4% rise in interim profit.
    Premier Group open to acquisitions after profit jumps 32.4%

    Already, the group, which vies for market share with rivals such as Tiger Brands, Pioneer Food and RCL Foods, in June acquired a 30% stake in rice importer Goldkeys International, to gain exposure to the market in the staple.

    Chief executive officer, Kobus Gertenbach told Reuters on Tuesday, the focus was on diversification as the company was already "a big enough player" in most of the categories it is present in. That means it "can't really buy someone else (in those categories) without creating some competitive issues," he said.

    The 200-year-old company, which listed last year, said its headline earnings per share grew to 438cents for the six months ended 30 September from 331cents a year ago.

    Group revenue and operating profit grew by 3.7% and 17.3% respectively, boosted by the suspension of electricity load shedding in South Africa and cost-saving initiatives in a challenging operating environment, the company said.

    Gertenbach said high maize prices were likely to result in substitution that underpins the logic of the Goldkeys deal.

    "I would expect there to be quite a significant substitution, where consumers consume more rice and eat less maize" he said.

    Premier Group's acquisition of Goldkeys coincided with a decision by India, the world's No.1 exporter of the grain to allow rice exports, after a ban of more than a year, leading to lower prices.

    Read more: Kobus Gertenbach, Premier Group, Sfundo Parakozov
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Sfundo Parakozov

    Reporting by Sfundo Parakozov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Barbara Lewis
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz