Phalaphala FM unveils new logo for 2024 Tshivenda Music Awards

To celebrate culture, heritage, and language through music, Phalaphala FM, a SABC radio station, has kicked off the 2024 edition of the Phalaphala FM Tshivenda Music Awards.

The awards have been refreshed with a new logo. Source: Supplied.

The Phalaphala FM Tshivenda Music Awards will provide a platform for local musicians and composers to showcase their talent and contribute to the preservation and promotion of Tshivenda language and culture.

The industry launch, which was held in Thohoyandou Kalahari Waterfront last week, also unveiled a refreshed Phalaphala FM Tshivenda Music Awards logo. Nominees for the awards and open voting lines processes will be announced in the near future.

Madikana Matjila, Phalaphala FM’s business manager stated, “The event will present multiple opportunities to build brand affinity through experiential marketing opportunities, brand association drives and goodwill initiatives”.