    Penquin restructures to elevate business and drive innovation

    Issued by Penquin
    25 Apr 2024
    25 Apr 2024
    Penquin, a leading brand and communications agency based in Johannesburg, announces a strategic restructuring aimed at elevating the company and driving innovation in the industry.
    Penquin restructures to elevate business and drive innovation

    The agency recently made headlines with the introduction of its striking new logo and CI, garnering attention from clients, industry professionals, and the public alike. This bold move goes beyond mere visual aesthetics; it represents a profound statement of Penquin's dedication to evolving with the times and staying ahead of the curve in the dynamic field of brand communication.

    The decision to restructure comes as Penquin seeks to push itself to the next level, ensuring the agency is better known for its outstanding work and innovative solutions.

    Annemie Burger, HR director at Penquin, explains the rationale behind the restructuring: "As a business, it's crucial to identify when you stagnate. With the current trends in innovation, technology, and AI, we saw the need to elevate and upgrade our business to align with the evolving landscape. This restructure has also allowed us to broaden our talent pool, and we're thrilled to announce that Penquin now boasts a team of 75 talented individuals.."

    The objectives of the restructuring are twofold: client retention and acquisition, and driving innovation. Burger elaborates on these key objectives: "Our foremost objective is to solidify our relationships with existing clients by delivering unparalleled creative solutions tailored to their evolving needs. Additionally, we are creating dedicated teams focused on understanding our clients' objectives and providing tailored solutions."

    In line with this, Penquin introduces a new structure designed to enhance service delivery and foster innovation. The restructuring includes the establishment of dedicated teams to service existing clients and pursue new leads, as well as a dedicated Innovations team tasked with generating new and exciting ideas.

    Drawing inspiration from successful industry models, Burger emphasises the importance of a structured, focused, and deliberate approach: "While we have always prided ourselves on our commitment to excellence, this restructuring initiative serves as a reaffirmation of our dedication to innovation and proactive engagement. By redefining our internal structures and processes, we are laying the foundation for sustained growth and success."

    The new structure comprises six key teams within the business, each with a specific focus on client service, new business acquisition, and innovation. Additionally, a dedicated New Business team will be tasked with proactively approaching potential clients and driving growth opportunities for the agency.

    As Penquin embarks on this transformative journey, it remains steadfast in its commitment to adaptability, innovation, and client-centricity. Through strategic restructuring and forward-thinking initiatives, Penquin is poised to navigate the evolving landscape of the industry and emerge as a trailblazer in the realm of brand and communications.

    Penquin
    Penquin is an independent, mid-sized integrated marketing agency nestled in Johannesburg, with a team of insightful and creative individuals at its core. Established in 2000, our two-decade journey has seen us become a driving force behind the growth of several market-leading brands.

