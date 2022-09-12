Fluence Africa Influencer Festival electrifies Johannesburg with unprecedented buzz

The electrifying Fluence Africa Influencer Festival, held at the Hill on Empire venue surpassed all expectations, cementing its reputation as Africa's ultimate gathering for influencers and brands. This highly anticipated event unfolded a treasure of insights from South Africa's foremost media and brand personalities.

The festival's vibrant energy was spearheaded by the charismatic comedian, tech visionary, and content director, Donovan Goliath. Esteemed panels and masterclasses featured a star-studded lineup.

Eugene Khoza: TV personality and podcast maestro



TV personality and podcast maestro Thando Gambushe: Influencer lead at Unilever, setting new standards



Influencer lead at Unilever, setting new standards Snikiwe Mhlongo: Award-winning digital virtuoso



Award-winning digital virtuoso Nadia Jaftha: Entertainer turned digital empire CEO, reshaping the influencer landscape

These industry experts delved deep into the influencer space sharing invaluable insights on cutting-edge trends, Gen-Z engagement, AI's transformative role, and innovative business strategies.

Media synergy and amplification

The festival forged dynamic partnerships with South Africa's media powerhouses, including SABC and Times Live. These collaborations brought the festival's pulsating vibe to the masses through acclaimed radio stations like Metro FM, 5FM, and Radio 2000. Arena Media's participation further expanded the festival's horizon, featuring in top-tier publications such as TimeLive, Sowetan, S Mag, and Tshisa Live.

Art meets innovation

The festival's theme, 'The Art of Creating,' was brilliantly encapsulated by the renowned South African artist, Melissa Goba. Goba showcased the mesmerising fusion of traditional art and AI-driven content creation, emphasising AI's role as a catalyst, not a substitute, in amplifying creative expression.

Fueling the creator economy

At its core, the festival championed the creator economy, with South Africa's influencer advertising market poised to surge past $27m this year. It illuminated actionable strategies—from community empowerment and entrepreneurship to brand development and revenue diversification—laying the groundwork for sustainable influencer success.

Engaging experiences

Influencers seized the array of opportunities, diving headfirst into engaging panel discussions, specialised masterclasses covering YouTube, Spotify, TikTok, Meta AI, and Podcasting. The daring RocoMamas hot wing challenge added a spicy twist to the Festival leaving participants teary-eyed yet exhilarated.

The content hub: A creative epicentre

Back by popular demand, the Content Hub emerged as a hotspot for influencers, eager to craft branded masterpieces for their digital platforms. Leading brands like Vaseline, Yardley, Shield, Dove, and Philips provided a fertile ground for influencers to pitch, collaborate, and create impactful content. With Fluence Africa overseeing the content curation, brands are positioned to forge lasting partnerships with top-performing influencers, driving innovative campaigns and amplifying brand narratives.

"Thrilled to announce the outstanding success of the second Fluence Africa Influencer Festival! With a fantastic turnout and an electrifying atmosphere, the day was nothing short of phenomenal. We're immensely grateful for the overwhelming support from our community and partners. As we reflect on this remarkable event, we're already looking forward to next year, where we aim to elevate the experience even further, foster deeper connections, and continue championing innovation and collaboration within the influencer industry. Stay tuned for more excitement and inspiration!" Jolene Roelofse (Fluence Africa Founder )

Mission and vision of Fluence Africa Festival

The Fluence Africa Influencer Festival is a ground-breaking event designed with a clear purpose – to empower and uplift micro-influencers and South Africa and the rest of the African continent. Recognising the potential and unique perspectives of micro-influencers, this festival aims to provide a platform where they can immerse themselves for one day in the dynamic world of digital influence. The event is centered on fostering growth, learning, networking, and content creation, all geared towards equipping micro-influencers with the tools they need to make a significant impact in the digital space.