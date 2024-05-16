Optimise efficiency and costs with custom-designed packaging

The future of custom designed plastic packaging lies in continued innovation. At Mpact Plastics our custom-designed packaging option starts with exceptional designs and ends with a conceptual packaging solution, in as little as two weeks.

Our team drives innovation using the latest computer-aided design and model-building technology to ensure that all requirements are met before packaging arrives on the retail shelf. We continually evaluate the balance between material reduction, reuse and recycling.

Consumers are increasingly drawn to products that offer sustainability, making packaging produced for recycling a competitive advantage for our business. Using recycled materials in production reduces the need for virgin resources and decreases the demand for energy-intensive extraction and processing activities. This is a key component of the circular economy, where waste is seen as a valuable resource rather than something to be discarded.

Our lifecycle approach focuses on design requirements, filling line requirements, brand positioning, environmental considerations, supply chain requirements, costs, product preservation, shelf life and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) targets.

Our process includes digital sketching and editing that allows for real-time, onscreen industrial designs that enables us to meet deadlines whilst highlighting design features and benefits. By converting our digital sketches to 3D models, we can offer photo-realistic renders and share product specifications such as stacking configurations, form, weight and volume validation and accurate pre-investment product visuals to fast track decision making and bringing a new product to life.

In preparing for sampling, our technology allows us to assess the product performance in a real-world situation, such as top load limits, stress concentrations, vacuum pressure resistance and drop test simulations, thereby greatly mitigating risk. Samples for marketing purposes can be decorated in a variety of options such as sleeving, painting or labelling. Up to 200 product units can be prototyped for line trials by producing temporary moulds using our 3D printing capability, shortening your line trial product delivery timeline to as little as two weeks!

