Ogilvy and Cashbuild celebrate a Safta win for ‘Reno Race’

Ogilvy South Africa is excited to announce a significant milestone for Cashbuild and the show "Reno Race." Celebrating not only the 10th successful season of this series, but also their first win at the Saftas. The South African Film and Television Awards recognise and promote the creativity, quality, and excellence of South African film and television talent.

"Reno Race" won the award for Best Structured or Docu-Reality Show. Originally designed to inspire a do-it-yourself (DIY) community, the show has grown into an innovative and powerful platform that goes far beyond its initial vision. Each episode, produced by RichCon, tells the remarkable stories of deserving families who receive transformative home makeovers, showcasing the profound impact these renovations have on their lives. As a key player in the South African film industry, RichCon also contributes significantly to uplifting and empowering individuals across the country.

A key part of Reno Race’s success has also been the strong partnerships between Cashbuild and its partners, who act as co-sponsors of the show. Their support has been integral in making these transformative home renovations possible.

Cashbuild’s CEO, Werner F. De Jager, shared his excitement about the win, saying; "We're proud of the tangible impact 'Reno Race' has had on South Africans. This Safta award acknowledges this impact, and we're committed to continuing to invest in initiatives that make a difference."

Cashbuild’s marketing and commercial director, Wimpie van Aswegen, comments: “It’s great to work with a team that is constantly innovates and ensures that the positive message of Reno Race remains relevant, even in season 10. They push boundaries, helping Cashbuild connect with new audiences, while also in a small way contributing to better the lives of our fellow South Africans.”

Pieter Retief, managing director at Ogilvy’s specialist retail services adds, “Beyond just renovation, each episode showcases talented teams working to create beautiful and functional spaces that uplift and inspire viewers, all within a limited time frame. Rooted in the importance of community support, the show not only transforms homes but also enriches lives, documenting the vibrant stories of South African communities, celebrating cultural heritage, and instilling a sense of Home Pride across all types of residences.”

Pete Case, CEO and creative chair of Ogilvy SA concludes: “We are incredibly proud to be part of the 'Reno Race' story and to witness the positive impact this branded content has on families and South African communities. As we continue to try and create new and innovative platforms for our clients, it’s wonderful to see how this platform continues to help differentiate Cashbuild as a brand and also create meaningful relationships with South Africans.”

Don’t miss Reno Race every Thursday at 9pm on SABC 1!



