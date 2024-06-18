Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra to perform at presidential inauguration

On Wednesday, 19 June 2024, the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the inauguration ceremony of South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa. This momentous occasion will mark the beginning of President Ramaphosa’s second term in office and will be celebrated with a special musical performance by the country’s national orchestra.

Image supplied

The inauguration ceremony which will take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, and promises to be a moment of unity and pride for the people of South Africa.

Nocawe Mafu, Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture said “The performance by Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra, renowned for its exceptional diverse talent and captivating performances, will undoubtedly add a touch of elegance and cultural significance to the proceedings, highlighting the nation’s commitment to the arts and creativity.”

Bongani Tembe, the orchestra’s chief executive and artistic director, added “Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra is honoured to be part of this significant event in the nation’s history. Under the baton of Chad Hendricks and featuring singer Zoë Modiga, and saxophonist Karendra Devroop, the national orchestra will showcase a repertoire that reflects on the diversity and richness of South Africa’s music heritage.”