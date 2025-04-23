MTN celebrates winners of the 702 Small Business Awards 2025

The 702 Small Business Awards, proudly brought to you by MTN, culminated in a spectacular gala on Wednesday, 16 April, at 15 Fredman Drive, Sandton, where the remarkable achievements of small businesses were celebrated. The evening was a resounding success, with Sayda Communications taking home the coveted title of Grand Prize Winner. The two deserving runner-ups, Orzo Flash and Malachi Organics, also garnered recognition for their outstanding contributions to the local economy.

Sayda Communications, a dynamic player in the digital marketing landscape, has been instrumental in helping businesses enhance their online presence through innovative strategies and tailored solutions. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for empowering brands, Sayda Communications exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurship that the 702 Small Business Awards aim to celebrate.

Orzo Flash, founded in 2019 by the visionary CEO Raeeza Bulbulia, is a dynamic, female and youth-owned enterprise that has quickly established itself as a leader in South Africa's entrepreneurial landscape. Originally focused on international trade, Orzo Flash has diversified its offerings to include a wide array of sectors such as Inner City Agriculture, EduTech, Generative AI Models, Web Development & Design, and Deep Machine Learning. The company is passionately committed to empowering South Africa's youth and women by equipping them with essential skills, resources, and opportunities to thrive in the modern economy. Orzo Flash's mission is to catalyse meaningful social and economic progress, uplifting these vital groups and fostering an inclusive environment where every young person and woman has the opportunity to succeed, contribute, and realise their full potential.

Malachi Organics, founded in 2021, is dedicated to creating premium skincare products suitable for all skin types. Initially focusing on body care solutions, the brand has since evolved to offer a refined range of facial skincare products that address the specific needs and concerns of its customers. With a commitment to using gentle, effective ingredients, Malachi Organics prides itself on formulating skincare solutions that are both safe and beneficial, ensuring that every individual can enjoy healthy, radiant skin. Their dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has positioned them as a trusted name in the skincare industry.

In his remarks, Mzo Jojwana, chief content officer for Primedia Broadcasting, emphasised the importance of supporting small businesses: "As broadcasters, we have a unique platform to amplify the voices of entrepreneurs who are the heartbeat of our economy. The 702 Small Business Awards not only recognise their hard work but also inspire others to pursue their dreams. Together, we can create a thriving ecosystem where small businesses flourish."

The significance of small enterprises in South Africa cannot be overstated. Small businesses represent a substantial portion of the country's economic landscape, contributing significantly to job creation and innovation. The 702 Small Business Awards serve as a vital platform to highlight these contributions and foster a sense of community among entrepreneurs.

The awards ceremony was not only a celebration of achievement but also a testament to the resilience and innovation that small businesses embody. The Grand Prize Winner, Sayda Communications, will receive a R200,000 generic advertising package from 702, alongside office space valued at R450,000 for a year in the vibrant areas of Rosebank or Sandton. Both runner-ups will benefit from a R100,000 advertising package on 702, providing them with a significant boost in visibility and reach.

As we reflect on this year's awards, we invite all Gauteng residents to continue supporting local businesses, recognising their invaluable role in shaping our economy and communities. The 702 Small Business Awards are more than just an accolade; they are a celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship that drives South Africa forward.

