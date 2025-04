Available now on iOS and Android, Edits offers features such as AI-generated animations from still images, green screen capabilities, and subject cutouts. The app also includes project management tools, idea tracking, and video performance analytics, distinguishing it from Instagram's native editing options.

The release of Edits comes amid heightened competition in the short-form video space, particularly following the temporary removal of TikTok and its editing app CapCut from US. app stores. Instagram head Adam Mosseri noted that while Edits shares similarities with CapCut, it is designed to cater to "serious mobile creators" and will diverge by offering a broader range of creative tools.

Meta said in a statement that the new app was created with feedback from a select number of content creators who had early access to its beta phases.