Mindfulness and mental wellness in tech: Strategies for staying grounded

The technology industry is known for its relentless pace, long hours, and constant innovation. As a tech executive with over 25 years of experience, I’ve seen first-hand how the demands of the industry can take a toll on mental health. From juggling tight deadlines and managing teams, to staying on top of the latest trends, it’s easy to get caught up in a cycle of stress and burnout. But over the years, I’ve discovered that mindfulness practices can be a powerful tool for managing this stress, staying focused, and maintaining mental wellness, when navigating the high-pressure world of tech.

Deniese Chinnappen, technology portfolio executive for BET Software

These practices have not only supported my personal mental health, but also empowered my leadership style and enhanced my professional effectiveness. If you’re in the tech industry and finding it difficult to balance the demands of work with your well-being, these insights can help you stay grounded and thrive.

1. The importance of mindfulness in tech

Mindfulness is the practice of being fully present and engaged in the moment, without judgment. In the fast-paced world of tech, where distractions are constant and expectations are high, mindfulness allows us to pause, breathe, and refocus. Over time, mindfulness has been shown to reduce stress, improve decision-making, increase emotional intelligence, and boost creativity. For a tech professional, these benefits are invaluable, as we often need to perform under pressure, innovate continuously and solve complex problems quickly.

However, adopting mindfulness isn’t always easy. The fast-paced nature of the industry can make it feel like there’s no time to slow down. This is where intention and strategy come into play. Through the years, I’ve developed several techniques that help me stay grounded despite the hustle.

2. Mindful breathing: A simple yet powerful practice

One of the first mindfulness practices I adopted was mindful breathing. In tech, we often go from one meeting to the next without taking a moment to reset. This can lead to a heightened sense of anxiety, poor focus, and a general feeling of being overwhelmed. Mindful breathing is a simple practice that can be done anywhere, at any time, to quickly calm the nervous system and return focus to the present moment.

Here’s a breathing exercise that I find particularly effective, as a result of my time spent in the world of martial arts:

The 4-7-8 breathing technique: Inhale through your nose for 4 seconds.

Hold your breath for 7 seconds.

Exhale slowly through your mouth for 8 seconds.



This breathing pattern activates the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation and reducing stress. I’ve used this technique before important meetings, during tight deadlines, and even when I’m feeling frustrated or overwhelmed. It’s a powerful way to reset your mind and regain a sense of calm.

3. Setting intentions, not just goals

One of the challenges of working in tech is the pressure to constantly achieve more. It’s easy to get caught in a cycle of chasing goals without taking a moment to reflect on what’s truly important. Over the years, I’ve learned to set intentions alongside goals. Goals are typically outcome-focused, something you strive to achieve, like launching a product or meeting a revenue target. Intentions, on the other hand, are about the process and the mindset you want to cultivate.

For example, instead of focusing solely on the goal of “delivering a project on time”, I set the intention to “approach the project with patience and clarity, prioritising quality over speed”. This shift in mindset helps me stay grounded, reduce stress, and ensure that I’m not just checking boxes, but doing meaningful work that aligns with my values.

To integrate intention-setting into your daily routine, try this simple practice:

In the morning, before diving into your tasks, take five minutes to reflect on the day ahead.



Write down one or two intentions that you’d like to focus on. These might relate to how you want to show up in meetings, how you plan to approach problem-solving, or how you want to balance work and self-care.



Revisit these intentions throughout the day to remind yourself of the bigger picture.

This practice helps me stay connected to my purpose, even when things get chaotic.

4. Digital detox: Disconnect to reconnect

As a tech executive, I spend a significant amount of time on digital devices - emails, Teams messages, video calls and more. While these tools help us stay connected and productive, they can also contribute to mental fatigue and burnout. Over the years, I’ve learned the importance of creating boundaries around technology use to maintain mental wellness.

A key practice I’ve adopted is the digital detox - setting intentional times during the day when I disconnect from all digital devices. This might mean no emails after 7 p.m. or designating Sunday evenings as “no-screen” time before the workweek begins. This has been crucial for recharging my mind and body, especially after long days of virtual meetings and deep problem-solving.

Here are a few strategies for incorporating the digital detox into your routine:

Scheduled breaks: Set aside time throughout the day to step away from screens - go for a walk, stretch, or do something non-tech-related. Even a short 10-15 minute break away from your workspace, can refresh your mind.



Set active and inactive notification times: Make use of app notification switching by setting start and end times for work messages, which can often be a distraction to home life or preventing you from “switching off”. Of course, it’s important to ensure you can be reached in an emergency, so ensure you’ve got the right structures that support this approach.



No screens before bed: Try to avoid screens for at least an hour before bed. The blue light emitted by devices can interfere with your sleep, and the mental stimulation from checking emails or social media can make it harder to unwind. Getting to sleep later awakes your sleep cycles, resulting in a later entry to REM cycle which is shortened due to your wake time, causing tiredness and lack of concentration, preventing you from being at your best.



Tech-free zones: Create spaces in your home or office that are free of technology - like a reading nook or a quiet corner where you can reflect or meditate. This includes activities like colouring in a picture or even sketching whatever pops into your head.

By carving out time to disconnect, I find that I can return to my work with a clearer mind and a greater sense of balance. It is almost as if my creativity gets a fresh spark.

5. Practicing gratitude: Shifting focus

In tech, it’s easy to get fixated on what’s not working - whether it’s a missed deadline, a bug in the code, or an unexpected challenge. However, practicing gratitude has helped me shift my focus to what’s going well and can instantly improve your mood, enhance resilience, and increase overall happiness.

Here’s a practice that’s worked wonders for me:

Gratitude journaling: At the end of each day, I take five minutes to jot down three things I’m grateful for - whether it’s a successful team collaboration, an unexpected solution to a problem, or simply the opportunity to learn something new.



Gratitude reminders: I set reminders on my phone to pause and acknowledge something I’m grateful for throughout the day. This could be as simple as appreciating a smooth meeting or recognising a team member’s contribution.

By incorporating gratitude into my daily routine, I’ve cultivated a more positive outlook, even on the toughest days. It’s no wonder I see the silver lining in every cloud.

6. Mindful leadership: Leading with compassion

As a tech executive, mindfulness has been crucial not just for my own well-being but for how I lead others. Mindful leadership is about being present with your team, listening actively, and responding with empathy. Over the years, I’ve made a conscious effort to practise active listening in meetings, to give people space to voice their opinions, and to ensure that my feedback is constructive and supportive.

A mindful approach to leadership also means recognising when burnout is affecting a team member and encouraging breaks or time off. Leading by example is essential. When I prioritise mindfulness and mental wellness, it sends a message to my team that their well-being is just as important as the work we do.

Embracing mindfulness for long-term wellness

The tech industry will always be fast-paced and demanding, but with the right mindfulness practices, we can stay grounded and resilient. Whether it’s through mindful breathing, setting intentions, disconnecting from technology or leading with compassion, mindfulness is a powerful tool for managing stress, staying focused, and improving mental health.

As tech professionals, we all have the ability to create environments where both mental wellness and productivity thrive. By integrating mindfulness into our daily routines and leadership styles, we can build a healthier, more sustainable career in tech - one that supports both our professional success and our personal well-being.



