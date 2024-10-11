Chronic medicine delivery reaches major milestone

The Cipla Foundation reached a significant milestone in September, with a record two million chronic-medicine parcels delivered through its Sha'p Left Central Chronic Medicine Dispensing and Distribution (CCMDD) project since 2017.

Source: 123RF.

“This achievement is more than just a number – it reflects Cipla’s unwavering commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and efficiency in South Africa,” says chief executive officer of Cipla Africa, Paul Miller.

“As a service provider to the Department of Health (DoH), we adhere to strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the highest standards of service delivery and access to medicine.”

The Sha'p Left CCMDD project, also known as Dablapmeds, aims to decongest State healthcare facilities by offering stable chronic patients an efficient, convenient method to collect their medication.

The Sha'p Left CCMDD provides patients with accessible and convenient locations to collect their medication. This not only improves their healthcare experience but also alleviates congestion in State hospitals and clinics.

Transforming health delivery

The project currently employs 150 young people from the local communities in which it operates, contributing to local economic growth and providing valuable job opportunities and growth.

It now has 44 units in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, ensuring widespread accessibility for patients and making a significant impact on healthcare delivery in these regions, ranging from peri-urban to rural locations.

Through conveniently located pick-up-points, the initiative assists in improving the level of adherence to help ensure better health outcomes in local communities. Reaching the two million parcel mark is a testament to Cipla’s dedication to enhancing healthcare delivery, ensuring equitable access to medicine in a convenient way.

This milestone also highlights the importance of collaboration between key partners, showcasing the power of a collective effort in making a positive impact on community health through partnerships.

Miller, says passing two million parcels is a significant step in the ongoing journey to improve healthcare delivery and the wellbeing of communities in need.

“We are committed to achieving even greater heights, driven by the hard work, dedication and passion of everyone involved in the Sha'p Left CCMDD project,” he says.

“We deeply value our partnership with key stakeholders, such as the Department of Health and we look forward to continue working closely together in future to take this programme from strength to strength, caring for life, one parcel at a time.”