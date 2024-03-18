Industries

    Meet the contenders: Introducing the official teams for the Vicinity Media Padel League!

    18 Mar 2024
    Meet the contenders: Introducing the official teams for the Vicinity Media Padel League!

    Excitement is building as we finesse our targeting for the inaugural Vicinity Media Padel League that hits off this week! Get ready to witness local sports history in the making!

    We're giving you the opportunity to get involved and turn your passion for padel into cash prizes! Repost your local legends and stand a chance to win R10,000 cash!

    Engagement is the name of the game, and here's how you can get involved: Vicinity Media will be shining a spotlight on the official 10 teams for this year's Jozi Padel Showdown throughout the next week. Keep an eye on Vicinity Media’s social pages as we reveal the local legends brave enough to rival our targeting!

    To enter, repost the team you’re backing to win the Vicinity Media Padel League with the hashtags #VMPL and #[teamname]. Commenting and resharing on both LinkedIn and Instagram will give you a double entry into the draw. One lucky winner will be selected at random, and announced at the end of March.

    Get involved! Don’t miss out on this local industry showdown!

    Vicinity Media
    Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.

