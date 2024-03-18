Industries

sona.co.za

    Walk Your Way at the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk

    Issued by East Coast Radio
    18 Mar 2024
    Lace up your sneakers, synchronise your fitness gadgets, and get ready for the eagerly awaited KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) family event – the Suncoast East Coast Radio (ECR) Big Walk on Sunday, 26 May 2024.
    This is not just a walk; it's a celebration of community, joy, and individuality. Walk Your Way with the Suncoast ECR Big Walk, an event that invites participants to embrace the walk in their own unique style. Whether you're a speed walker making a beeline for the finish line, a social butterfly strolling with friends, or someone who relishes the scenic route accompanied by your favourite tunes, the Big Walk celebrates the diversity of movement.

    The starting point is uShaka Marine World and continues past Suncoast and ends at the vibrant People’s Park Moses Mabhida. Participants can choose between the 5km or 10km distances, catering to various fitness levels. Elevating the walking experience, participants will be entertained all the way with an array of activities, including live music, entertainment at the water stations, and thrilling giveaways.

    Suncoast is back for its second year as the Big Walk's main partner. Suncoast’s director of operations, Adam MacIntyre, is anticipating another memorable, fun day, stating: “We're excited to collaborate once more with ECR for KZN's largest family walk. As last year's event demonstrated, it embodies a strong sense of community and togetherness, perfectly aligning with Suncoast's mission of being Durban's most loved entertainment destination.”

    ECR’s acting managing director, Mzuvele Mthethwa, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “We are delighted to welcome Suncoast back as our main partner. The 20th edition of the Big Walk promises a spectacular day, bringing the KZN community together in a celebration of unity, family, and friendship. Our team is dedicated to crafting an unforgettable experience, ensuring this year will be a day filled with entertainment and pride for our province.”

    Secure your spot at www.durbanbigwalk.co.za for just R150 per person. Take advantage of the early bird offer, registering for only R120 by 26 March. Extend the invitation to your family, friends, and colleagues, and let them join you as you Walk Your Way, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

    For more details on the Suncoast ECR Big Walk, tune in to East Coast Radio live on https://www.ecr.co.za/shows/listen-live/ and stay connected across all digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn, and be part of this exhilarating celebration. Lace up those sneakers, KZN – the Big Walk awaits!

    About Suncoast ECR Big Walk

    It is KwaZulu-Natal's biggest walk event. Now in its 20th year, the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk brings over 20,000 walkers together to celebrate health, wellness, and diversity. With a scenic route through Durban's promenade landmarks, the event offers participants the freedom to walk at their own pace. Suncoast is the proud main sponsor of the event. Learn more at www.durbanbigwalk.co.za.

    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.

