Marketing Achievement Awards release finalists for Marketer of the Year

The Marketing Achievement Awards’ (MAA) selection committee for the Marketer of the Year Award has announced the top four finalists. This award recognises the best marketer in South Africa who exemplifies the art and science of marketing; who has the business, brand and category interest at heart; and who has leveraged their skills to grow all three of these areas.

Four made the final list. Source: Supplied.

In no particular order, the finalists are Dr Melanie Van Rooy, head of marketing at Clicks Retailers; Arné Rust, brand director of Carling Black Label, Hansa and Lion Lager, Africa at SAB (AB InBev); Doug Place, chief marketing officer at Nando’s Africa, Middle East, South Asia; and Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer at KFC Africa.

Outstanding leadership

This year, entrants had to demonstrate outstanding leadership in all areas of business and brand growth; modern marketing; internal culture; and sustainable transformation over the past 24 months.

Themba Nobanda, CEO of Brand Spear and chairperson of Marketer of the Year selection committee, says each entrant was interrogated against these principles to identify SA’s stand-out marketers.

"We sought out leaders who not only displayed great mastery of strategic marketing but also possessed the unique ability to translate marketing objectives into actionable strategies that drove profitability and sustainable growth. We also looked for evidence of personal accountability and a continuous quest for growth, even when it meant stepping outside ones comfort zone. Exceptional marketers are those who embrace change and drive the true innovation that often lies beyond the boundaries of conventional thinking to ensure that every facet of the brand, business and its stakeholders benefit,’ he says.

He adds that the Marketer of the Year Award ultimately recognises a marketer in the industry who has impacted more than the business they manage, and used their influence to drive the industry forward.

Impact and influence

Nobanda says that the Marketer of the Year Award ultimately recognises a marketer in the industry, who has impacted more than the business they manage, but used their influence to drive the industry forward.

Joining Nobanda on the committee were Ivan Moroke, CEO of Kantar South Africa; Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer at Telkom; Thandeka Ngqumeya, marketing director of Danone Southern Africa; Simon Camerer, principal at BrandSpring Advisory; and David Wingfield, consultant at large.

These jurors adopted a stringent process in identifying the country’s top marketers. They interrogated the nominees through critical analyses of their written submissions as well as via online interviews conducted with the nominees themselves and their colleagues.

All members of the judging panel are highly experienced marketers in their own rights, and were only selected once all entries had been received to ensure no conflicts of interest.

The MAAs once again continues its strategic and collaborative alliance with the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA), which endorses the awards.

Brian Yuyi, CEO of MASA, says this endorsement speaks to MASA’s objective of continuously striving for the elevation of professionalism in the marketing industry.

“The MAAs provide both peer recognition of the industry’s best work as well as a learning opportunity for everyone as to what works, what doesn’t and how to pivot enhanced results in future. This reflects MASA’s purpose of elevating marketing’s professionalism to positively

impact business results through powerful business strategies, underpinned by sound insights, which put marketers at the interface between business and consumers. MASA looks forward to a continued relationship with the MAAs, bringing together the very best of South Africa’s marketing industry,” he explains.