3rd Annual New Gen Awards Conference: Learn from the best in the business

The New Gen Awards has announced 11 keynote speakers and two-panel discussions for its marketing conference '#NewGenTrends.'

New Gen Awards understands that success requires staying ahead of the competition in this fast-paced marketing world. This field is entering a new era, and staying informed and embracing the latest trends is essential.

The upcoming conference is expected to focus on the latest trends and technologies in marketing.

Speakers include –

Fran Luckin - chief creative officer, VML South Africa – Topic : “So Maybe It’s Not A Teacup: Why it can be more fun to not know exactly what the future holds.”

Gareth Cliff - Founder, CliffCentral.com - Topic : Media in 2025 and beyond, "What is the media model to take us into the 2030s? What content is going to become premium and what is likely to lose its value?

Vincent Maher - CEO - True I/O - previous exec: digital, MultiChoice - Topic : “Web3 is the cocaine your rats have been begging for?”

Arpan Sur - senior marketing director, Mondelez South Africa - Topic : Artificial Intelligence- will it make marketers redundant?

Lana Strydom - executive head digital, content and social marketing, Vodacom – Topic : “Talent and Skills Development in the Marketing Environment”

Joint session: Raymond Langa - CEO, Leagas Delaney South Africa and Desh Govender, head: marketing sub-Saharan Africa METAP, TikTok and Host Hype & Happening Podcast - Topic : "Agency & Client Relationship - Collab 2.0 or Bust"

Grant Sithole - award-winning creative, previous, Publicis Group, Ogilvy, FoxP2, Bakone, and Avatar - Topic : Do you...In a world and industry that almost, always asks us to keep up with trends, being yourself is a currency that can never be undervalued.

Natalie Druion - executive head: digital, content, and PR, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings - Topic : Thriving in the Age of Conversations - The power of social PR and how it’s become the world’s watercooler. What does this mean for you?

Ciarán Mckivergan - CEO, 8909 Digital - Topic : Reimaging connections, the shift towards AI, mixed reality, and subscription social media.

Merissa Himraj - CEO, Wavemaker South Africa – No.1 most admired media agency professional in SA: Scopen Report 2024. - Topic : "Unleashing the Magic: How Paid Media is Revolutionising Data-driven Storytelling"

For a more in-depth look at the topics, ticket fees, and reasons to attend please visit the New Gen Awards' website on the link below -

https://www.newgenawards.co.za/pages/marketing-conference

Contact the organisers for prices at az.oc.sdrawanegwen@nehpets