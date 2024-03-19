Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingDNA Brand ArchitectsRand ShowBroad MediaeMediaOgilvy South AfricaVicinity MediaEast Coast RadioAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOFM RadioDigify AfricaMegaVision MediaBrandMappDaily MaverickPointEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Jan Moganwa Talks CITIZANS and their political hopes

Jan Moganwa Talks CITIZANS and their political hopes

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    3rd Annual New Gen Awards Conference: Learn from the best in the business

    19 Mar 2024
    19 Mar 2024
    The New Gen Awards has announced 11 keynote speakers and two-panel discussions for its marketing conference '#NewGenTrends.'
    3rd Annual New Gen Awards Conference: Learn from the best in the business

    New Gen Awards understands that success requires staying ahead of the competition in this fast-paced marketing world. This field is entering a new era, and staying informed and embracing the latest trends is essential.

    The upcoming conference is expected to focus on the latest trends and technologies in marketing.

    Speakers include –

    Fran Luckin - chief creative officer, VML South Africa – Topic: “So Maybe It’s Not A Teacup: Why it can be more fun to not know exactly what the future holds.”

    Gareth Cliff - Founder, CliffCentral.com - Topic: Media in 2025 and beyond, "What is the media model to take us into the 2030s? What content is going to become premium and what is likely to lose its value?

    Vincent Maher - CEO - True I/O - previous exec: digital, MultiChoice - Topic: “Web3 is the cocaine your rats have been begging for?”

    Arpan Sur - senior marketing director, Mondelez South Africa - Topic: Artificial Intelligence- will it make marketers redundant?

    Lana Strydom - executive head digital, content and social marketing, Vodacom – Topic: “Talent and Skills Development in the Marketing Environment”

    Joint session: Raymond Langa - CEO, Leagas Delaney South Africa and Desh Govender, head: marketing sub-Saharan Africa METAP, TikTok and Host Hype & Happening Podcast - Topic: "Agency & Client Relationship - Collab 2.0 or Bust"

    Grant Sithole - award-winning creative, previous, Publicis Group, Ogilvy, FoxP2, Bakone, and Avatar - Topic: Do you...In a world and industry that almost, always asks us to keep up with trends, being yourself is a currency that can never be undervalued.

    Natalie Druion - executive head: digital, content, and PR, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings - Topic: Thriving in the Age of Conversations - The power of social PR and how it’s become the world’s watercooler. What does this mean for you?

    Ciarán Mckivergan - CEO, 8909 Digital - Topic: Reimaging connections, the shift towards AI, mixed reality, and subscription social media.

    Merissa Himraj - CEO, Wavemaker South Africa – No.1 most admired media agency professional in SA: Scopen Report 2024. - Topic : "Unleashing the Magic: How Paid Media is Revolutionising Data-driven Storytelling"

    For a more in-depth look at the topics, ticket fees, and reasons to attend please visit the New Gen Awards' website on the link below -

    https://www.newgenawards.co.za/pages/marketing-conference

    Contact the organisers for prices at az.oc.sdrawanegwen@nehpets

    Read more: Brands, Gareth Cliff, Vincent Maher, Fran Luckin, Lana Strydom, Grant Sithole, New Gen Awards, Ciarán Mckivergan, Arpan Sur
    NextOptions

    Related

    Arpan Sur, senior director, marketing, sub-Saharan Africa at Mondelez International. Source: supplied.
    Authenticity: The key to successful marketing in 2024
     13 Mar 2024
    Media personalities, PH and Warras launch the Shady-iest (PH)odcast on the block
    Rapt AgencyMedia personalities, PH and Warras launch the Shady-iest (PH)odcast on the block
    Image supplied. Fran Luckin is the CCO of VML
    #WomensDay: Opening the glass door, embracing the sisterhood
     8 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Influencer marketing: A symbiotic relationship for brands and influencers
     4 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Top 16 Youth Owned Brands Awards expands to include Pan African categories
    16 Feb 2024
    Image supplied. The Agency Scope 2023 – 2024’s Top 10 top creative agency professionals have been revealed
    Joe Public United's Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana lead Agency Scope's top creative professionals
    14 Feb 2024
    Image supplied. VML launches the tenth edition of ‘The Future 100: 2024’ today
    Connected brands thrive in 2024: Key findings from VML's Future 100 report
    25 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf Apple clinches the top spot as the world’s most valuable brand in Brand Finance's Global 500
    Apple the world's most valuable brand says Brand Finance, but no African brands in rankings
    17 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz