    UJ to confer Honorary Doctorate on influential African marketer Thebe Ikalafeng

    18 Mar 2024
    The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has announced that it will confer an Honorary Doctoral degree to branding and marketing icon Thebe Ikalafeng.
    Thebe Ikalafeng will be bestowed an honorary doctorate degree. Source: LinkedIN.
    Long career

    With a career spanning over 30 years, Ikalafeng's leadership in brand and marketing communications has garnered numerous accolades and awards, including being named one of the '100 Most Influential Africans' by New African Magazine, and receiving the Financial Mail AdFocus Lifetime Achievement Award.

    Ikalafeng holds a BSc (Marketing) cum laude and a Master of Business Administration (Strategy and Marketing) degree from Marquette University in the US. Additionally, he holds an LLM (Intellectual Property Law) degree from the University of Turin, Italy, in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Switzerland.

    Carl Willoughby named chairperson of Creative Circle
      3 days

    His commitment to nurturing talent, promoting African brands, and championing sustainable development underscores his role as a thought leader and mentor. The awarding ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, 19 March a, during the College of Business and Economics graduation session.

    Exceptional leadership

    The UJ’s Honorary Doctoral degree is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and contributions in their respective fields, showcasing contributions that extend beyond conventional norms.

    During this graduation season, the university will bestow honorary doctoral degrees upon exceptional individuals who represent diverse realms of expertise and embody UJ's commitment to excellence, innovation, and societal impact.

    More than 10,700 UJ students will graduate during these graduation sessions. Of this number, just over 7,500 undergraduate qualifications will be awarded, alongside postgraduate degrees, including 250 Master’s and 101 Doctoral degrees.

